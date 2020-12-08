Win a Dermalogica goodie bag for you and one for a friend!

Since 1986, Dermalogica skin therapists have brought healthy skin to life through human touch. Founder Jane Wurwand’s passion for working with her hands drew Dermalogica to Makerie Studio paper artist Julie Wilkinson, who used her hands to bring these kits to life. Julie’s work captures the love, dedication and skill that goes into every Dermalogica skin treatment and regimen.

Highlighting the power of human touch, Julie’s artworks feature paper art installations of the botanical ingredients in each product and group of products within each kit. Her bespoke, handmade sculptures bring the Dermalogica Holiday 2020 campaign to life: your best skin is in our hands.

Cleanse & Glow to Go

Feel ultra-clean with Dermalogica’s Double Cleanse technique and our #1 powder exfoliant. The kit (which has an RRP of €105), includes:

– PreCleanse, 150ml: Go from a bold state to a clean slate with this best-selling deep-cleansing, makeup busting oil.

– Special Cleansing Gel, 250ml: Our #1 cleanser is the perfect way to achieve your cleanest skin ever without stripping your skin’s natural moisture.

– Daily Microfoliant, 74g: Discover the brightening power of our #1 powder exfoliant.

– Travel Bright: travel light travel bright with Dermalogica’s #1 powder exfoliant. Daily Mircofoliant, 13g (RRP: €17)

– Body Glow To Go: Glow on the go with this rollerball version of Dermalogica’s feather-light, skin-replenishing body oil. Phyto Replenish Body Oil, 30ml (RRP: €28)

