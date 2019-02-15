Why Is Hydroponic Food So Good for You?

You may have spotted particular vegetables at your local superstore sporting a label, “hydroponically grown.” Some people need reasons to buy these healthy looking products. Hydroponics is a special system that affects the nutrients in food items. Hydroponic food is grown in a nutrient-filled medium (water instead of soil). It is a traditional method of cultivating vegetables and other plant foods. If you want a hydroponic set-up, you can buy necessary equipment from a reliable place like Agron.io.

The hydroponic system grows vegetables in a liquid solution with minerals. These minerals and nutrients are essential for plants to thrive. A hydroponic farmhouse is enclosed in a greenhouse, but you can set up a system outdoors. The water in the hydroponic system is recycled to grow plants. Hydroponic vegetables are away from outdoor elements, so they don’t need pesticides to protect them against pathogens or insects. Some growers may not use pesticides because they practice organic farming.

Nutrition in Hydroponic Food

The nutritional worth of hydroponically grown food is similar to traditionally grown produce. With this method, you can precisely control the minerals in water to manage the minerals in plants. These can be healthier than soil-grown food that is heavily fertilized. Plants have essential compounds, such as lutein and beta-carotene.

Food Safety

Hydroponically grown food is safe for everyone. The humidity of greenhouses can increase the chances of salmonella adulteration. Ingested salmonella can cause food poisoning. But you can avoid salmonella by thoroughly washing vegetables. Wash these vegetables to remove bacteria from their surface and always cook vegetables thoroughly to destroy salmonella.

Good for Environment

Hydroponic farming is appealing to environmental concerns. It needs less water, fertilizers and pesticides than conventional farming techniques. A diet filled with vegetables is beneficial to your health. With vegetables, you can decrease the risk of type II vegetables, cancers, and danger of stork.

Equal in Visual Quality and Taste

Researchers at Nevada University compared lettuce grown hydroponically and traditionally. They collected a sensory panel with 23 members who rated five lettuce types: iceberg, romaine, green leaf, red leaf, and butter. They gathered organically, conventionally and hydroponically grown lettuce. The members rated each lettuce on different criteria, such as visual quality, texture, taste, and odor. The report, issued in Food & Nutrition Science Issue of 2011, stated that each lettuce was equal in quality, taste, and color.

Decreases Threats of Diseases and Pests

Though hydroponically grown vegetables may not eliminate threats posed by diseases and pests, it may cut down on threats dramatically. Several infectious and pests agents are soil-borne and hydroponic solution can reduce the exposure of vegetables to these risks. You can use gardening equipment and sterile tools in hydroponic projects. The decreased threat of disease and pests enable hydroponic farmers to minimize the use of chemical agents. With this method, you can maintain an ideal pH for every vegetable. With hydroponics, you can avoid the growth of weeds and decrease the need for herbicide.