What is CBD Oil? Does it Really Help Anxiety?

CBD short for Cannabidiol is extracted from cannabis plants. Many people believe and there is some evidence that point towards its ability to reduce anxiety without any side effects though there is still insufficient research on the substance and its effects.

It is used in many forms, the most popular of which is CBD oil. It has several chemicals in it called ‘cannabinoids’ that, when consumed, bind to specific receptors in the brain. Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and Cannabidiol (CBD) are most famous among these cannabinoids. Both target some brain receptors for certain effects and believed to provide many health benefits.

Does CBD Cause Euphoria?

CBD Oil that is extracted from hemp plant doesn’t cause euphoria state. THC, on the other hand, can create this state no matter which form it’s consumed in. Hemp is mostly grown for industrial use and it doesn’t have a high level of THC in it. Unless CBD oil has a mix of THC, it won’t have any such impact. You can find yourself the best of hemp-derived CBD oil at Pure Relief. Many suppliers sell hemp oil with a minor mix of THC for effective results, but that also causes euphoria in the consumer. Ensure that THC level isn’t higher than 0.3% before buying the oil unless you want the intense state of feelings.

How Does it Help Anxiety?

It has already a that CBD binds itself to brain receptors and can create several effects. Among those effects, one is believed to be a decrease in anxiety. Consumption of CBD oil may help promote feelings of ease. However, there have been opposing conclusions in different researches. Some studies have shown that Cannabis might help individuals suffering from anxiety, while some proved its use a risk in such mental condition. The reason behind contrasting results is the lack of research on CBD as a standalone product. Most studies conducted on cannabis are focused on plants other than hemp.

Studies Conducted on CBD:

Patients have to deal with several side effects when pharmaceutical drugs are used for treating issues like anxiety and depression. These side effects include headache, sexual dysfunction, agitation, and insomnia. This is one of the reasons why scientists are looking for a better alternative, and CBD is considered a promising natural treatment for anxiety as well as depression.

In a reliable research conducted on 24 individuals with anxiety disorders, the impact of CBD and placebo were tested. They were given 600 mg strength of either of the products before a test of public speaking. The group that was given CBD were more confident and had significantly less anxiety and cognitive impairment compared to the other group.

In another analysis conducted in 2015 and published in cooperation with ASENT, CBD was again found a great treatment for several forms of anxiety, including:

● Post-traumatic stress disorder

● Obsessive-compulsive disorder

● Social anxiety disorder

● Generalized anxiety disorder

● Panic disorder

A 2016 case study published in The Permanente Journal confirmed that cannabidiol is particularly helpful for children who may have a history of trauma. It has the ability to reduce post-traumatic stress and sleep disorder that has been provoked by anxiety. Researchers also found that child under study experienced better sleep in addition to a decrease in her anxiety.

Does it Have Risks?

While cannabis can have an adverse impact on the consumer’s health, no negative effects were reported from the use of cannabidiol. This makes it a better alternative for those who don’t want to deal with the side effects of other medications. CBD that is derived from plants other than hemp has a high level of THC in it so they are illegal on the federal level. On the other hand, hemp-derived CBD has low levels of THC content; that’s why it’s allowed by the federal government. Some states, however, have different laws.