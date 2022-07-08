Ultraceuticals’ new Ultra B² Hydration Mask visibly plumps skin in under 15 minutes.

Say hello to Ultraceuticals new Ultra B² Hydration Mask – an incredible innovative hydrogel mask designed to hydrate and visibly plump skin in under 15 minutes. It's perfect for an at home boost to tired or stressed skin, the new Ultra B² Hydration Mask delivers a supple and more youthful appearance.

The moisture enhancing, oil-free hydrogel mask, utilises the power of the Ultra B2 technology of Panthenol (Provitamin B5) and Niacinamide (Vitamin B3), combined with Sodium Hyaluronate to synergistically help restore hydration to the skin.

The cooling masks are presented in a pack of five sachets and feature two separate pieces to comfortably contour to an array of facial shapes and sizes.

Enriched with Vitamin B3 (niacinamide), this moisturising must-have mask works to visibly plump and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles to give the skin a supple, dewy, and more youthful appearance.

The new Ultra B² Hydration Mask is an ideal treatment to complement a daily skin program or post skin treatment to dramatically help increase the hydration levels of tired, stressed, or dehydrated skin.

Michelle Macken, Ultraceuticals National Education Trainer said, “The new Ultra B2 Hydration Mask is a professional grade hydrogel mask that has been made available to enjoy the benefits at home. Hydrogel is a carrier of active ingredients and it can hold 10-1000 times its own weight. I love how this mask helps to dramatically improve the appearance of dehydrated, dull and course skin texture and keeps the skin looking soft, smooth and supple.”

Michelle mentioned, “My top tip for this mask – Pop it in the fridge for a short amount of time for additional cooling benefits! This is also the perfect “at home” treatment following exfoliation and the ideal SOS thirst quenching treatment post travel.”

The new mask is suitable for normal, dry or oily and sensitive skin.

How to use?

To use just double cleanse the skin to prepare for application. Open the pouch, remove mask from backing and apply to skin (it comes a 2-piece mask).

Apply the top half of the mask from the forehead to nose. Gently smooth the mask to the contours of face.

Apply the bottom half of the mask from the upper lip to the chin. Gently smooth the mask to the contours of face and leave on the skin for a minimum 10 to 15 minutes. Remove and massage excess serum over the skin.

RRP Retail (pack of 5) €95 or £83.50 and it is available from Ultraceuticals salons nationwide – for more information visit https://www.ultraceuticals.com/ie/.