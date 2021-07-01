Top Trending TV streaming services of 2021

Early in the 20th-century, Television was the only digital source of entertainment, but over time technology evolved and digitization and ease of the internet led us all to watch movies, seasons, and documentaries on streaming websites. The TV streaming platforms on the internet have changed the way people used to get entertained by watching movies. Back then, there were only a bunch of movies on the TV that used to stream once a week.

The emergence of online streaming sites has made televisions only useful for news. Streaming sites provide HD quality print without ads and unnecessary interruptions. Plus, the site also keeps the stock of thousands of movies, seasons, and documentaries to keep you engaged for hours. Newly released movies are also offered on sites that provide TV streaming services.

Nowadays the significance of streaming sites is enhanced due to lockdown in several parts of the world. Cinemas are closed and the only option movie lovers are left with is to watch movies on online streaming. Streaming service providers who have the best original movies and shows are considered the most appropriate platforms. You will go through some of the top trending streaming services of 2021 in this article which would help you to choose the best one.

Netflix

It would not be fair to start the list with any other streaming site than Netflix. Netflix is the most popular TV streaming service provider in the business with top-of-line content. Netflix's customer acquisition strategy is amazing, through one monthly free-trial facility, the site has managed to cross 200 million paid subscribers.

Well, a free trial is not the only thing that attracts people towards it but benefits like quality content, Netflix original movies and TV, Multi-device support, and a huge selection of options also contribute towards its success in the TV streaming service business.

Although the streaming platform charges an additional amount of money for 4K content and requires faster internet speed, still it is worth watching. It is compatible with Apple, Android, Windows, Roku, Xbox, PlayStation, Google Chromecast, Smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV Stick, and Apple TV.

Amazon Prime

Amazon and Netflix are considered the two sides of the same coin. The two streaming sites are not identical but are similar in many ways. Amazon Prime entertains subscribers with its own set of original series. The subscription charges of Amazon Prime and Netflix are almost the same. Amazon Prime is considered the second-best TV streaming site after Netflix, and many people have got the subscription of both platforms.

There are some specific sets of movies that are only shown on Amazon Prime, the original series of the platform makes it a unique and special streaming platform. Plus, the selection of movies being displayed on the site is brilliant. The Kids section enhances its popularity even further. The big collection of films makes it one of the most viewed TV streaming channels.

Hulu

Hulu is a newly emerged video streaming platform that offers an amazing collection of movies and TV series. The platform streams its own original shows which are quite entertaining and popular. It also facilitates a one-month free trial and charges a reasonable price for its classy content.

This streaming site is one of the closest competitors of famous streaming sites like Netflix and Amazon Prime. The platform is compatible with Roku, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Smart TVs, Apple, Android, and windows. There are some aspects where Hulu lacks, like commercial ads in paid services and only one screen.

Disney plus

Disney plus is not like a regular streaming site that only focuses on providing movies and TV shows on its platform. This TV streaming site offers a specific selection of content: Star Wars, Pixar, National Geographic, and animated movies. There are bunches of fantastic movies being launched by Disney plus, but it is not a mainstream movie streaming service provider.

What makes Disney Plus different from other online TV streaming sites? First of all, it offers 4K services in a standard package which is something amazing because Netflix charges extra for 4K, secondly, it has a great content base with competitive pricing.

All of the above-mentioned TV streaming sites offer an initial free trial and after that, you have to pay for it. There are some streaming sites similar to putlockers that offer free online TV streaming services, you can also visit them. The content on free online movie streaming sites is limited.