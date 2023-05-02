These are the 5 rules of casual dating that you need to know

While most people are fans of passionate love stories, there is no denying that relationships come with a few challenges. The never-ending fights and the constant need for space may make one wonder whether it is all worth it.

Fortunately, casual dating is one way you can still date without all the drama. This has been a much-preferred option by those who want to forge new connections and have some fun, without having to get attached.

While this sounds like an all-fun-no-harm thing, casual dating is not always that simple. Before you know it, things can get pretty complicated and lead to someone getting hurt emotionally. To prevent this from happening, it is important that you follow a few rules so you can get what you want out of casual dating while not hurting anyone in the process.

These are the five rules you should know when dating casually:

Make your intentions clear

The first and most important rule you need to follow when casual dating is to make your intentions clear. In other words, if you are not looking for anything serious, make sure the other person is aware of that so there won’t be any confusion, miscommunication or hurt feelings later on.

Even if you make casual encounters on online dating websites or apps, establish upfront what the relationship is going to be. You don’t have to bring it up the first time you hang out, but say something that will let the other person know what your intentions are.

Set up ground rules and follow them

Another important rule you should follow when casual dating is to set up boundaries and stick to them. It doesn’t mean that just because you are casually dating this person, you shouldn’t follow some basic dating rules so you don’t make things too awkward.

Start by talking honestly to each other about the things you are comfortable with as well as about those you don’t want to include in your casual dating scheme. This includes things like sleeping over at each other’s house, your stance on PDA and whether you want to be part of each other’s inner circle of friends.

Don’t kiss and tell

If honesty is one of the most important rules in casual dating, then being discrete is the second. The truth is nobody likes to hear about the competition, especially if you are casually dating more than one person at a time. It is important to keep all details about your other relationships on the down-low so you don’t spark any jealousy or possessiveness in your partner.

Besides, there is always a possibility that your date is someone who doesn’t want the rest of the world to know they are casually dating.

Communicate changes

In order for your relationship to succeed, it is important that you communicate openly with each other. This mostly applies if you don’t want to see your date anymore, they are a little too flaky and disrespectful of you and your time or you have actually developed more serious romantic feelings and want to take things further.

Whenever you realise you are not getting what you want from your casual dating, make sure you talk to your partner about it to see their take. It doesn’t mean that if your relationship is casual, you should be unsatisfied.

Respect your date

Although your date is not officially your romantic partner, that doesn’t give you the right to treat each other with less respect. You need to be respectful of your date’s time, energy and feelings and treat them with the same kindness you would treat your family and friends, except without the commitment.

Even if you go on only one or two dates, don’t pretend like you don’t see them next time you pass them in the street, the office or the nightclub. Have the decency to smile, say hello and even chat a bit.