Tips to Care for Your New Shih-Tzu Puppy

Did you know you can get a Shih-tzu online? Regardless of how you adopt your new pup, what’s next? Once you get your new, four-legged friend home, do you know how to properly care for them?

If not, don’t worry. While lots of hugs and snuggles are involved, there are some more practical things you need to consider, too. Keep reading to learn how to properly care for your Shih-tzu here.

Make Training Positive and Fun

The Shih-Tzu breed is extremely intelligent. As a result, they can easily learn an array of tricks, along with the basics, such as obedience and potty training. However, something you have to keep in mind is that Shih-Tzus can be extremely stubborn.

Due to this factor, you should not push them too hard while you are training them. Also, they won’t respond positively to any type of harsh discipline. This means that when you are disciplining them, be sure that you are gentle. If you are too harsh, then the pup may become discouraged and give up altogether.

The ultimate takeaway is to keep all training positive. Don’t try to push your new pup too hard and be sure that you reward them with plenty of love, praise, and treats while training.

Proactive Grooming is a Must

The hair on your Shih-Tzu puppy is going to grow quickly. This means you need to ensure they are groomed every six to eight weeks. It’s also necessary to brush or comb your dog’s hair on a regular basis.

Be sure that you keep the hair around your dog’s eyes trimmed so that it doesn’t cause an infection, and only use products that are safe for dogs. Shih-Tzus are fun dogs, and their large amount of hair makes it fun for you to experiment with various styles. Just pay attention to your dog’s body language and make sure they aren’t uncomfortable.

Allow Your Shih-Tzu to Socialize

Your Shih-Tzu pup is going to love to be around you, other people, and even other dogs. You need to make sure that they have the opportunity to socialize if you want their personality to shine through.

If you keep your new puppy away from other animals and people, then they are going to turn into a nervous, withdrawn, and shy animal.

Summer Care Considerations

Your Shih-Tzu pup isn’t going to be able to tolerate the heat very well. As a result, you need to make sure that they have a cool place to spend hot days. Also, don’t have them exercise too much outside on hot days, as it could lead to heat exhaustion.

Proper Exercise is a Must

Your Shih-Tzu puppy needs to follow a moderate exercise routine. However, the exercise should not be overly extensive.

Just keep things simple. For example, a daily 20-minute walk will usually be enough. Also, make sure you take the time to play with your pup each day to keep it active, happy, and healthy.

Caring for Your Puppy: Keep Them Happy and Healthy

As you can see, there are several things that you need to do if you want to keep your new Shih-Tzu puppy happy and healthy. If you use the tips and information here, you will be able to keep your pup happy, healthy, and engaged.

Don’t ignore the proper care steps for your new friend. It’s also a good idea to find a quality vet to provide additional care for your Shih-Tzu when they are sick or have other problems. The fact is, your new pup will quickly become your new best friend if you follow the care routine highlighted here.