This sexy Handmaid’s Tale costume has been removed after backlash

When it comes to female Halloween costumes, the default for many retailers is to create a 'sexy' version of various pop culture references.

This was the cast for online costume closet Yandy when they created their most recent Halloween garment, but like many sexy costumes before it, this one in particular has not been received well.

The "Brave Red Maiden" costume is a take on the Handmaid's Tale robes from the book and TV series that gained popularity this year.

The sexually enticing version includes a red cape, red mini dress and white bonnet, teamed with stiletto heels and nude fishnet tights.

'An upsetting dystopian future has emerged where women no longer have a say. However, we say be bold and speak your mind in this exclusive Brave Red Maiden costume featuring a red mini dress, a matching cloak with an attached hood, and a white bonnet headpiece,' reads the costume description.

The costume caused outrage on social media, as the women in the Handmaid's Tale who don these robes are victims of systematically enforced rape and forced surrogacy.

Yandy have since pulled the costume from their store, along with uploading a statement to say: 'Yandy always has stood, and will continue to stand, at the forefront of encouraging our customers to "Own Your Sexy". We support our customers being comfortable in their skin, regardless of who they are or what they choose to wear. Our corporate ideology is rooted in female empowerment, and gender empowerment overall.'

'Over the last few hours, it has become obvious that our “Yandy Brave Red Maiden Costume” is being seen as a symbol of women's oppression, rather than an expression of women's empowerment.'

'This is unfortunate, as it was not our intention on any level. Our initial inspiration to create the piece was through witnessing its use in recent months as a powerful protest image.'

'Given the sincere, heartfelt response, supported by numerous personal stories we've received, we are removing the costume from our site.'