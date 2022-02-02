This Chocolate Banana Bread recipe is what dreams are made of

Is it just me or does anyone else have a bowl filled with blackening bananas just sitting on their kitchen counter, mocking them? Well, it’s time to put those passive aggressive bananas to good use!

Over the many lockdowns, like everyone else in the world, we like to believe we perfected the art of banana bread making. That is until we discovered this delectable recipe. This fool-proof loaf cake is deliciously moist, infused with that rich chocolatey flavour, yet deceptively light and moreish.

It really is the perfect recipe to help you use up those sad looking bananas, as well as being an absolutely scrumptious mid-day treat!

Serves: 8-10

Prep time: 15 mins

Cook time: 60 mins

Ingredients:

110g butter, softened plus extra for greasing

240g plain flour

100g caster sugar

80g cocoa powder

1 1/2 tsp baking powder

Pinch salt

110g cooking chocolate

2 large eggs

3 ripe bananas

1 tsp vanilla extract

Method:

Preheat oven to 180°C/ 350°F/ gas 4. Grease a 9 inch loaf tin with some butter.

In a small bowl, combine the flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking powder and salt.

Melt the chocolate in the microwave on 30-second blasts being careful not to let it burn.

Add the butter to the melted chocolate and beat in the eggs, bananas and vanilla. Use a hand held blender to blend them together.

Fold in the dry ingredients.

Pour the mix into the loaf pan and bake in the oven for 50 minutes. Cover with tin foil while baking if the top is getting too brown.

Leave to cool before removing from the loaf tin and placing on a wire rack.