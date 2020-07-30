This CBD infused toothpaste protects gums and whitens teeth

We have been drinking far too much red wine and coffee lately and our pearly whites are looking a little miserable. They're in dire need of some TLC and we've found the perfect product for them.

Following the success of their groundbreaking enzyme whitening toothpaste, L.A. Pacific continue to blaze the oral beauty trail with Ireland’s first CBD infused multi-action whitening toothpaste. This latest release provides all the whitening efficacy of the original formula plus overall mouth and gum health benefits.

According to the Irish Dental Association research a staggering 80% of Irish people have some form of gum disease. L.A Pacific Gum Health Enzyme Whitening Toothpaste is designed to promote healthy growth of gum tissue and keep your mouth clean, helping to minimise inflammation and prevent disease.

L.A. Pacific have combined a unique blend of Californian Cannabidiol (CBD), Aloe Vera and Vitamin E with their much lauded whitening formula. These ingredients were chosen for their gum caring abilities.

Hero Ingredients include:

CBD: A nourishing and non-intoxicating ingredient, rich in essential omega-6 & omega-3 acids. CBD is renowned for treating concerns like inflammation and visible irritation. ALOE VERA: Bursting with vitamins A, C and E. Adored by beauty fans for the antioxidant and antibacterial properties. Aloe Vera contains compounds that actively heal and reduce pain through natural anti-inflammatory effects. VITAMIN E: The BFF to the salivary antioxidants that help to neutralize free radicals in your mouth. Vitamin E soothes and invigorate gum tissue.

This complex sits alongside their breakthrough L.A. Pacific enzyme which works by interacting with the natural sugars in your mouth to create a naturally produced bleach, delivering 82% stain removal 2 minutes.

We'll be grinning like the Cheshire Cat in no time!

You can order the Gum Health Enzyme Whitening Toothpaste €10.99 from Boots and Cloud10.