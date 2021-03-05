The TLC haul: Mother’s Day beauty gifts

Mother's Day is just around the corner and with shops still closed, it's more important than ever to think in advance about how you're going to show your love this year. Our beauty selections have been hand-picked to give her a little beauty boost in a time when we all need to practice self-care. Look out for the woman who always looks out for you, by having a browse through these top, TLC picks!

Ayu Blushed Berry Lip Kit (RRP €32.50)

The exclusive Blushed Berry Lip Kit contains 3 individual products:

Blushed Berry Lip Liner – Add shape and volume to your lips with this smooth finish formula that will define and create a fuller lip. Blushed Berry Lipstick – The perfect pink-based berry shade with a subtle hint of warmth. Its creamy application ensures lips stay hydrated with a flawless coverage. Blushed Berry Lip Gloss – This high shine smooth gloss will give you full coverage colour with a creamy rich finish. Can be worn alone or paired with your Blushed Berry Lipstick. Buy here.

Clinique Mother's Day Essentials Gift Set (RRP €46.00)

An exclusive collection of Clinique Skin Care and Makeup Heroes, to keep skin hydrated and radiant this spring. Featuring, 3 full size products including our custom-repair Smart Moisturiser, Liquid Facial Soap and Dramatically Different Lipstick in Blushing Nude. All wrapped up in a ready-to-gift set perfect for Mother's Day.

This set contains:

Full Size Smart SPF 15 Custom-Repair Moisturiser in Dry/Combination 30ml

Full Size Dramatically Different Lipstick in Blushing Nude 3.8g

Full Size All About Clean Liquid Facial Soap 200ml

Clinique Take The Day Off Lids, Lashes, Lips 50ml

Clinique High Impact Mascara 3.5ml

Buy here.

MAC Lip Duo Ruby Woo (RRP €37.50)

You can never go wrong with a classic red, and which one would be better than the iconic MAC Ruby Woo red? This red will suit everyone, and we’re sure that any mum would love this. It’s both deep and bright at the same time, and with the liner & lipstick combo, she’ll be ready for any occasion bringing a little 1950s Hollywood glam into all our lives. Available from Boots.ie.

Seoulista Brush Up! Skincare Duo (RRP €32.99)

Transform your mum’s clinic-inspired Instant Facial into a custom treatment for the face, neck and body with the luxury Brush Up! Skincare Duo. Designed to maximise the potent serum in our Advanced Clinic Formulation prestige formulations and to enhance its natural anti-ageing skincare properties, the super-fine, antimicrobial bristles ensure a targeted, hygienic and clean application to the areas that need it most. Buy here.

Sanctuary Spa Sleep Mist (was €15 now €11.25)

Sleep? Mums don’t know her. If getting a good night’s sleep was hard before lockdown, it’s only gotten harder now. Whether it’s working from home, home-schooling, or just trying to keep the house standing, mums are in desperate need of a deep, good night’s sleep. This lovely sleep mist from Sanctuary Spa can be spritzed over body, face, and pillow to reset healthy sleep-wake patterns helping your mum and her skin get the most out of their sleep. Bonus? It smells like a full spa treatment thanks to the mood-enhancing blend of jasmine, patchouli & frankincense. Bonus no. 2? It has hyaluronic acid. Available from Boots.ie.

Skingredients Skin Good Fats (RRP €42.00)

Skin Good Fats is a rich moisturiser and night cream, which locks in hydration while reducing inflammation and irritation that your mum will love. This ceramide barrier balm works by replenishing the skin’s essential fats, vitamins and goodness to bring equilibrium to her skin. Buy here.

Nuxe Huile Prodigeuse Florale (RRP €33.00)

Treat your mum to the iconic Nuxe oil which, with seven 100% botanical precious oils, is now revealing a new version with a floral and delicate scent. Its antioxidant action, anti-pollution shield effect and its effect on reducing the appearance of stretch marks make it an everyday ally. Its inimitable dry oil texture is accompanied by a novel olfactory signature at Nuxe, featuring fresh and floral notes for a new moment of pleasure. Buy here.

Skin&Beauty.ie

Support Irish this Mother's Day! Skin and Beauty is your one-stop-shop for all your beauty and skincare needs, with renowned skincare brands including, Environ, Yonka, Image, Jane Iredale, Dermaceutic and Marie Reynolds London. Try out a skin assessment or a pick up a gift card! The perfect gift is just one click away here.

Ella & Jo Cosmetics Hydrating Hyaluronic Serum 50ml (RRP €40.00)

This wrinkle busting supercharged serum is results driven. Redness is a common trait in Irish skin, Niacinamide (Vit B3) helps to improve uneven skin tone reduces the impact of environmental damage & plays a role in helping skin to repair signs of past damage. Its lightweight feel and fast absorption rate make it the perfect companion underneath makeup. Buy here.

Note Skin Illuminating Primer (RRP €10.95)

Give the gift of a glow to your mum this Mother's Day. For the mum who loves a natural flawless base. Add luminosity to your look with the Perfecting Skin Illuminator. The pearlescent, satin-smooth formula enhances radiance, hydrates and evens skin tone. Apply a delicate layer all over the face for maximum glow or as a highlighter for subtle touches of shimmer.

Image Skincare First Class Favourites (RRP €48.50)

Image skincare has made giving the gift of a top-class beauty regime easier than ever before, allowing you to gift their most loved skincare products in mini’s before investing in a full-sized product. The kit includes Ormedic Balancing Facial Cleanser 50ml, Vital C Hydrating Anti-Ageing Serum 15ml and Prevention+ Daily Matte Moisturiser SPF 32+ 44ml. Image First Class Skincare Kit is available to order from your local IMAGE stockist or on www.imageskincare.ie now.

IT Cosmetics Celebrate Your Skin Skincare Set (RRP €32.66)

Give the gift of confidence-boosting skincare this season! Discover of our confidence favourites with this limited-edition set featuring THE #1 anti-ageing prestige moisturiser, plus a travel-size Confidence in a Cleanser. This perfectly-paired duo is infused with ingredients to leave her skin supple, radiant and more youthful-looking for powerful results instantly and over time! Buy here.

Kiss Lash Couture LuXtensions Collection: 3D DIY Faux Lash Extensions Kit (RRP: €17.99)

Your mum won’t have had a trip to the beauty salon in a long time, so this All-In-1 Kit is the perfect gift to achieve lash extensions look. The Kiss LuXtensions Kit contains 40 last clusters (each holds 20 lash strands), Semi-Permanent Adhesive, Precision Tweezers and Spoolie. Lashes stay on for up to 2 weeks – like real extensions. Buy here.

CND Colours of You Collection (RRP €14.95)

Inspired by self-expression, CND’s Spring Collection, The Colours of You, embraces every part of your mum’s individuality allowing her to celebrate what it means to be her with a fresh assortment of six shades that radiate joy and confidence. Available in CND Vinlux Long Wear Polish, the stunning pastel range includes: Self-Lover, a warm peachy nude; Mover & Shaker, a cool, pink nude; Chance Taker, a pastel periwinkle; Rule Breaker, a vibrant coral; Smile Maker, a cheerful soft yellow and Change Sparker, a light stone grey. Buy here

Estee Lauder Pure Color Envy Lip Gloss Wonders Gift Set (RRP €37.33)

Luminous, sheer color and a brilliant boosted gleam for sculpted, perfectly kissable lipsin 5 trendy shades. Sheer to medium coverage with a glossy finish, give her a little glam this Mother's Day in the shades Peach Chill, 105 Up In Flames, 420 Rebellious Rose, 107 Tender Trap and 113 Posh Plum 2.7 oz. Buy here.

Patchology Mood Patches – 5 pack (RRP €12.00)

Patchology’s soothing moodpatches are designed to help your mum unwind and enjoy some me time. Each ingredient will soothe and calm the skin. For example, these aromatherapy moodpatches are infused with calming ingredients like lavender and calendula to ease any irritation, anti-inflammatory cannabis seed oil to calm stressed skin with gamma-linoleic acid and coconut extract and lotus flower to hydrate. Buy here.

Way to Beauty Coconut Body Spritz 250ml (RRP €10.74)

Give your Mum the gift of hydrated and illuminated skin this Mother’s Day. This hydrating body spritz moisturiser nourishes the skin and leaves it feeling soft and conditioned. Enriched with extracts of coconut, aloe vera and cocoa and shea butters, it is the perfect addition to her daily self-care and tanning regimen. Buy here.

Dr. Bronner’s Lavender Range for Mother’s Day (RRP €14.50)

Organic and fair-trade personal care brand, Dr. Bronner’s has some perfect gift ideas from its organic lavender range. Made with organic and fair-trade ingredients, treat your mum to some relaxation and stress-free time with the Dr. Bronner’s organic lavender range.

Lavender has long been used to calm the skin and senses, perfect for stressed out mums that deserve that extra pampering. Scented with pure Lavender oils, the Dr. Bronner’s Lavender range of soaps and moisturisers is the perfect treat and gift idea for mum this Mother’s Day. Why not try the Dr. Bronner’s Organic Hand and Body Lotion – Lavender and Coconut 236mls from HealthyBuzz.ie.

Benefit Magnificent Brow Show Shade 05 full-size Brow Set (RRP €43.00)

Get her five full size brow bestsellers to create the looks she loves! Get natural-looking brows with Precisely, My Brow Pencil, fill in brows fast with Goof Proof Brow Pencil, create fullness with Gimme Brow+, or go bold with Ka-BROW—then set it & forget it with 24-HR Brow Setter to last all day (and night). Mix, match, layer with this limited-edition set…the magnificent brow looks are endless!

The set includes:

Gimme Brow+ brow-volumizing fiber gel in shade 5 | full-size

Precisely, My Brow Pencil ultra-fine brow defining pencil in shade 5 | full-size

Goof Proof Brow Pencil super easy brow-filling & shaping pencil in shade 5 | full-size

Ka-BROW! cream-gel brow color with brush in shade 5 | full-size

24-HR Brow Setter 24-hour invisible shaping & setting gel for brows in shade 5 | full-size

Buy here.

Mother’s Day gifts from Dr. Hauschka’s

Te new Dr Hauschka range is full of gorgeous skincare and body products that soothe muscles, cleanse, fortifies the skin and gives your mum the nurturing she needs.

Dr. Hauschka Hair Range (RRP €22.95 each) features shampoo, conditioner and hair tonic are 100% natural and sulphate free and suitable for all hair types. These unique products will gently cleanse and replenish hair, leaving it soft and shiny, just what every Mum wants. Dr. Hauschka’s Firming Mask (RRP €42.95) protects and fortifies the skin, minimising the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, while nurturing and hydrating, leaving it smooth, supple, and enlivened. Check out their full range here www.drh.ie

Klorane Peony Shampoo and Conditioner

This Mother’s Day treat your mum to Klorane’s soothing Peony range. Like your skin, your scalp can also have its sensitive moments. Klorane’s Peony range provides instant relief from itchiness and discomfort. Perfectly pink, the elegantly scented Soothing & Anti-Irritating shampoo and conditioner is the perfect treat for sensitive scalps. Klorane’s Peony range, enriched with Peony extract, restores comfort and alleviates irritation in the scalp while creating a real zen effect through its relaxing fragrance. Klorane products are available from pharmacies nationwide.

Klorane Peony Shampoo 200ml RRP €11.50

Klorane Peony Conditioner 150ml RRP €13.50

Buy here.

Seoulista Diamond Radiance Instant Facial (RRP €14.99)

Radiance Instant Facial improves the tone of the skin helping to reveal a bright and glowing complexion. The high-performance formula, combines peptides, AHA’s and glittering gem powders to exfoliate and brighten the skin to reveal a glowing complexion. Along with the high-performance ingredients, Diamond Radiance has over 7 botanical ingredients in the Advanced Clinic Formulation. Your mum will have a break and a healthy clear, radiant complexion in just 20 minutes with the Diamond Radiance Instant Facial. Buy here.

bareMinerals Clean Treats (RRP €34.66)

Create a naturally beautiful look with these 4 clean beauty fan-favourites. Prep with vegan skin-strengthening serum, then add a healthy-looking glow with best-selling loose mineral bronzer. Use thetalc-free GEN NUDE Rose Eyeshadow Palette for a variety of looks, and finish with a new vegan serum-infused mascara, proven to deliver visibly longer, fuller lashes in just 8 weeks.*These clean makeup and skincare essentials are packed in a limited-edition bag made from recycled plastic bottles. Give her the gift of glam this Mother's Day! Buy here.

Kérastase Nutritive Duo Set from Millies.ie (RRP €42.00 usually €52.50)

This is a beautifully presented hair care gift option for Mother’s Day. This set contains: Kérastase Nutritive Bain satin 1 – 250ml and Kérastase Nutritive Lait Vital – 200ml. The Kérastase Bain Satin 1 shampoo gently cleanses and nourishes hair while providing optimal hair fibre nutrition leaving hair soft and shiny with a lightweight finish. Kérastase Nutritive Lait Vital Nourishing Care Conditioner is a lightweight conditioner suitable for normal to slightly dry hair. This daily conditioner selectively treats and nurtures hair’s most sensitized areas without weighing it down. Buy here.

Avène Hydrance Kit (RRP €34.50)

This is a fantastic little skincare gift option from Avène. Leaders in sensitive skincare, Avène have created the essential rehydrating kit perfect for all skin types. The daily routine targets visible signs of skin dehydration to smooth fine lines and soften skin leaving skin continuously hydrated for 24 hours. Enriched with a unique patented active Cohederm™, this revolutionary skin care ingredient is proven to form water reservoirs in dehydrated skin for long-lasting, effective moisturisation. The set includes: Avène Micellar Lotion, Avène Hydrance Intense Serum and Avène Hydrance Rich Hydrating Cream. As with all Avène products, each formula is enriched with thermal spring water taken directly from the source in Avène. Buy here.

Vichy Mineral 89 Hyaluronic Acid Hydration Booster (RRP €22.00)

This new facial serum delivers a daily dose of hydration, strength and protection against pollution. The Hyaluronic Acid serum combines the highest concentration of Vichy Volcanic Water with natural-origin hyaluronic acid to instantly strengthen the skins barrier function whilst providing significant anti-pollution efficacy and up to 24-hour hydration. Recommended as the first step in your skincare routine, this 11-ingredient formula is designed specifically for sensitive skin. Buy here.

Liz Earle Brighter Every Day Collection (RRP €25.33)

This radiant daily routine for skin and eyes is perfect for delivering instant refreshment. Cleanse with 50ml of Liz Earle Beauty Co.’s much-loved Cleanse & Polish™ Hot Cloth Cleanser, enriched with sustainably sourced cocoa butter, before applying Instant Boost™ Skin Tonic to soothe and tone. Next, refresh the delicate eye area with herbal Eyebright™ Soothing Eye Lotion, infused with aloe vera, witch hazel and eyebright, before completing the routine with your full-size Instant Brightening Eye Cream. The lightweight cream works to instantly brighten, hydrate and visibly reduce the appearance of dark circles. Buy here.

Real Techniques Skincare Collection (RRP €11.99)

The Real Techniques Skincare Collection is a new go-to collection of skincare tools that are designed to boost your mum’s skincare routine so smooth, radiant, makeup-ready skin can be hers. It includes:

Remove – Miracle Cleansing Sponge + Sponge Keeper €11.99 this miniature porous, miracle cleansing finger mitt exfoliates for an amplified cleanse.

Cleanse – Mask Applicator + Steam Cloth €11.99 Use the Steam Cloth to help open pores prior to masking, then use the flexible, silicone applicator to sweep on masks or exfoliators evenly across the face while the steam cloth

Treat – Eye Reviver + Undereye Treatment Shields €11.99 The mini under eye reviver can be applied, room temperature or cold, underneath the eye to help reduce puffiness. Then relax and let your favourite eye creams and serums work their magic while gently placing on the under-eye shields for locked in moisture and reduced absorption.

Real Techniques Skincare Collection is available from CarePlus, CH Chemists, McCabes, O’ Flahertys Chemists, IND Pharmacy and online here.

IsaDora Skin Beauty Perfecting & Protecting Foundation SPF 35 RRP €17.95

The new IsaDora Skin Beauty Perfecting & Protecting Foundation SPF 35 is ideal for maturing skin. This featherlight protecting, correcting and nourishing foundation blurs fine lines and wrinkles and creates a “second-skin” effect. Upon application, a fine blend of pigments and pearls seamlessly colour-correct and blur, revealing your best skin. Available from pharmacies nationwide and online here.

Detangler from Tangle Teezer RRP €14.50

The Original Detangler from Tangle Teezer is a cult classic loved by everyone, and ideal for all hair types. Ideal for detangling wet or dry hair, the two-tiered regular-flex teeth glide through the hair with no pulling, it leaves hair super-smooth and tangle-free. Coral Glory is the perfect colour palette for Mums transition to spring with a delicious Pinky Coral and Lilac. Available from Strala Beauty, Cloud 10 Beauty and pharmacies nationwide and online here.

Glamglow Instant Rejuvenating Glow Anti-Aging Set (RRP €32.66)

A daily collagen-boosting peptide serum, resurfacing mud treatment and deep-cleansing sheet mask trio for instantly rejuvenated, younger-looking, plumper, glowing skin. The perfect gift for any glam mam!

Collagen-Boosting Peptides: Help reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles and restore skin’s youthful bounce.

Raspberry Stem Cells: Instantly rejuvenate and restore skin’s youthful glow. Green Tea TEAOXI™: Proprietary steeping technology infuses formula with antioxidants from real Young Hyson green tea leaves.

Buy here.

Thérapie Clinic, Gift Voucher

Thérapie Clinic is the fastest growing Aesthetic Medical Clinic in Europe, with over 40 Clinics and over 100 Doctors. Whether your mum wants to look and feel her best with Anti-Wrinkle Injections or Dermal Fillers, you can rest assured that she will be in the safest hands as all Aesthetic treatments are carried out by a medical professional. Thérapie Clinic also provide an extensive range of advanced skin treatments to cater to individual skin types and concerns, delivering amazing results. Vouchers are available here as well as lots of skincare gifts full of active ingredients.