The No.1 quick-dry polish in the USA comes to Ireland

Sally Hansen officially launches Insta-Dri nail polish in Ireland. The new quick-dry formula makes it easy to do a manicure on the go.

Insta-Dri is full coverage, offers longer lasting results and is streak-free, mixing form and fashion to take you from your workout or home office to the street, all while looking fabulous. From soft, subtle neutrals to bright tones that pop, there are many vibrant shades to choose from in the Sally Hansen Insta-Dri range.

Sally Hansen Insta-Dri product benefits:

Dries in 60 seconds

The formula is quick dry – with a touch dry finish in 60 seconds flat. It is the #1 quick-dry polish in North America.

3-in-1 formula with built-in base and topcoat

No need to involve multiple bottles when a lightning-speed mani is what you need. Sally Hansen Insta-Dri’s newly upgraded 3-in-1 formula has a built-in base and topcoat – so it offers shiny, extended wear colour in one single step.

33% more chip resistant

Get an extra day of wear with up to 33% more chip resistance, all while adding that final touch of colour to your ensemble in an instant.

Brush shape perfectly covers your nail in one easy stroke

Get ready on the go with Insta-Dri’s brush that perfectly covers your nail in one single stroke. One stroke, one coat, and you’re done!

Colour Range

The vibrant shade palette was co-created with Global Colour Ambassador New York Nail legend Madeline Poole. The range features lots of gorgeous hues that dry in 60 seconds, all in a single coat.

The Sally Hansen new Insta-Dri Collection is available in pharmacies and supermarkets nationwide. RRP: €6.99.