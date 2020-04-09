The Irish Sun to donate advertising space to charity on Monday

The Irish Sun is donating all its advertising space to charities this Easter Monday, April 13.

As Covid-19 continues to impact every industry, many charities have been dealt a devastating blow at a time when their support is needed most. Fundraising events which provide the financial lifeblood for many of them have been cancelled and many have also seen a drop in donations.

To help against the coronavirus fight, all advertising space in The Irish Sun will feature charity organisations this Easter Monday. The move will offer charities an opportunity to connect with the public during this difficult time, while accompanying editorial will tell their stories.

Kieran McDaid, Editor of The Irish Sun, says: “Many people have been badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, but volunteers and charities are still doing great work to help those most in need so this is our chance to help them. We'll be offering free ad space, showcasing the work of our charitable sector in stories and providing all the details to help readers donate to worthy causes. It's the perfect time for some good news."

