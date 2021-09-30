The five best British films featuring casino games

When you think of films featuring casino games, you probably think of American movies like Ocean’s Eleven, Casino, and The Hangover. But there are several British films that also feature gambling games. Here are the five best ones.

Revolver

Guy Ritchie’s fourth film was critically slammed upon its release in 2005, but since then, it has gone on to gain a cult following. And it’s much better than the critics made out at the time. If you simply want to sit back and enjoy the ride, Revolver is just the ticket. It stars Jason Statham as Jake Green. At the start of the movie, he’s released from prison; after spending years in solitary confinement. That’s led Green to suffer from claustrophobia, which is a pretty big hindrance to a tough gangster. Two years after his release from prison, Green and his brother travel to a private casino owned by a gang boss played by Ray Liotta. After losing a high-stakes card game to the boss, Green goes on the run and that stuff that hits the fan in such circumstances really hits the fan.

Funny Man

Poker is, of course, one game you can find at every land-based casino and online casino, from Caesars Palace in Vegas to Dunder online casino. But have you ever won a stately home in a game of poker? That’s precisely what happens to the protagonist Max Taylor in Funny Man after he plays against the English nobleman Callum Chance, played by the master of horror actors, Christopher Lee. Unfortunately for Max, the ancestral home that he wins in a game of poker and moves to happens to be haunted by a demonic jester who is intent on killing Max’s family. One by one, his family are murdered by the killer known as the Funny Man. This 1994 comedy horror, written and directed by Simon Sprackling, is great fun. Funny Man was nominated at the Fantasporto international film festival for the International Fantasy Best Film Award in 1995.

Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels

Yep, it’s another Guy Ritchie film starring Jason Statham, but there surely isn’t anyone on the planet who doesn’t love Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. Ritchie’s debut film from 1998 begins with a young card sharp losing £500,000 in a rigged game of three-card brag to one of London’s most powerful crime bosses. Things get much more complex from thereon!

Croupier

You’ll find all number of casino games in the 1998 neo-noir film Croupier. It’s about an aspiring writer who gets a job at a casino as a croupier. The protagonist realises his various experiences and encounters with different people would make a fantastic novel. This great film from Mike Hodges uses monologues and other styles employed in early noir detective movies, which gives the film an additional layer of sophistication. The protagonist Jack Manfred is played by Clive Owen, and Croupier helped to launch Owen’s career. Interestingly, upon the film’s release, it received a pretty muted response in Britain. It was only when it was released in the United States that it gained widespread critical acclaim.

Casino Royale

With the release of Daniel Craig’s last James Bond Film, No Time To Die, upon us, it’s a good time to remember just what a breath of fresh air Casino Royale was in the 007 franchise when it came out in 2006. It brought a modern flavour to the Bond films while returning to the grittiness of Ian Fleming’s original novels, and it’s easily one of the best James Bond films of all time. The plot sees 007 earning his license to kill and going on an assignment to bankrupt the terrorist Le Chiffre in a high-stakes game of poker at Montenegro’s Casino Royale.