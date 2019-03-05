The beginners guide to golfing for women



Are you a golfer looking to replace equipment or are you just a beginner getting started? Choosing from a variety of products can be a bit overwhelming, however, with the right information and maybe even a mentor, you will manage it no problem. And remember, you don’t have to break the bank to get it all. Buying secondhand may be your best option. Here is a guide for those women who are only looking for the best of the best.

Rent clubs

If you are a beginner, you might consider renting your clubs, instead of buying some immediately. You should then learn and try out different types, to be sure which type suits you best. Trying them out first is better because you can also get a feel for whether golfing is even your sport, and quit if you find it is not. This will save you from spending too much money on it.

Height

Consider your height before making a choice. Buy from a shop where they customise accordingly, that you might use them comfortably. If you’re purchasing the clubs online, you can visit virtually any golfing store and get the right measurements. Again, if you’re a beginner, you need to know the specific type of golf club you require, as some are meant for experts. Take time to research before spending your money.

Material

For the most part, you’re not going to enjoy walking across a golf course carrying heavy equipment, so consider buying equipment which is made of lighter material. Other than golf clubs, you will also need to buy the best of lightweight golf bags. You should also ensure that all you have is waterproof, to protect from the rain.

Quality

The quality of your set of clubs will depend on your budget but you will definitely need a driver, a putter, a hybrid, a pair of woods, a pair of wedges, and quite a lot of irons. Buy clubs that are easy to use, so that you’ll have a lower learning curve. However, know that you can always replace or upgrade it in the future when you become more experienced.

Age

Your age also contributes a lot to the type of equipment you should be using. Even if you used to be an expert, with age, your performance may decline, and that means you’ll have to change your club to that of a beginner.

Other equipment includes; a glove, a pair of waterproof golf shoes, and attire that matches your specific golf course dress code. It should be comfortable enough to enable you to play successfully and to protect you from any injuries that may occur on the golf course.