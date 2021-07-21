The 5 Strongest Female Role Models From TV Series

Over the decades, female characters on TV have evolved to adopt different forms and genres. From superheroes and crime busters to ruthless attorneys in the courts, there are tons of strong and awesome female lead actresses in TV series. These characters possess qualities that make them interesting and admired by many.

Today, female lead characters are the focus in many riveting television shows. They never shy away from a fight or challenge, and they will do anything necessary to get the upper hand. Here are the top five strongest female role models on television.

Octavia Blake – The 100

Octavia Blake, played by Marie Avgeropoulos, is one of the lead characters in The 100 television series. In the show, she has to deal with trauma at a young age, but she ultimately conquers all challenges. However, the fighter instincts in her sometimes push her to do things that end up harming those around her.

Nevertheless, Octavia also does some good deeds especially when it comes to assisting other people to survive. At the moment, she is one of the most transformative and dynamic female lead characters in a very impactful TV show.

Jane – Jane The Virgin

Jane Villanueva, played by Gina Rodriguez, is the lead character in the TV series Jane the Virgin. She acts as a passionate young woman who’s trying to fulfil her aspirations of becoming a writer. Apart from that, she also loves her family very much including her mother and her five-year-old son, Mateo.

Jane faces huge challenges while growing up including taking on adult responsibilities at a tender age. This includes taking care of her mother. Furthermore, she also likes to plan her life as she seeks to realize her ambitions. However, she takes some great risks sometimes which stop her from following her heart’s desires.

Beth – The Queen’s Gambit

If you love watching films based on games, then check out The Queen’s Gambit. It is a drama series that is based on the 1982 novel by the same name. It follows Beth Harmon, a young chess prodigy, that is played by Anya Taylor-Joy.

Beth has a dream of becoming the top chess player in the entire world. She faces discouragement from men whenever she enters into tournaments, but she dismisses all of them. She goes on ahead to prove everyone wrong with the audiences appreciating her struggles and loving her steadfast demeanor.

Leslie Knope – Parks & Recreation

Leslie Knope, played by Amy Poehler, is an ambitious public service employee who dreams of occupying a high position in the government. In the show, she starts off in a mid-level job. However, she is confident that it’s only the start of her political career and better things are coming her way.

In her work, Knope fights to promote gender equality and women empowerment. That is why she is seen as a role model who’s not only strong and intelligent but also exhibits great enthusiasm and commitment to her work. In addition, she faces each situation positively which allows her to maintain the best intentions.

June Osborne – The Handmaid’s Tale

The award-winning TV show, The Handmaid’s Tale, is based on the famous novel that goes by the same name by Margaret Atwood. After an unnamed Civil War, certain women, due to an oppressive society, become child-bearing slaves referred to as “Handmaids.” One of them is June Osborne, the lead female character that is played by Elisabeth Moss.

The loss of identity after she becomes a handmaid helps June develop a greater determination in order to survive. She becomes outspoken, brave and ruthless as she seeks to protect other women from this gruesome reality. Additionally, her great intelligence allows her to view every situation critically in order to make wise decisions.

The most celebrated and iconic female lead characters on television portray qualities that make them both formidable and admirable. The circumstances in which they find themselves also motivate the female audience that they can assume any challenging role in society. This includes positions that demand creativity and power or where the glass ceiling needs to be broken.

The aforementioned characters are some of the top role models on TV that women can emulate. They portray the wits, courage and willpower to stand up to any obstacle that is placed in their way to success. Above all, they emerge victorious even as they make a meaningful impact to those around them.