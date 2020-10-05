Suspicious of your online relationship? Go on Catfish UK

Are you in an online relationship or know someone who is? Do you ever wonder why they’re always cancelling dates or acting suspicious? Then why not apply to take part in the new version of Catfish UK?

That’s right — for the first time ever we’re getting a UK version of this popular docu-series, all about uncovering digital relationships and finding out if they’re all a lie or actually legit.

The 2012 documentary, Catfished starring Nev Shulman and his film-maker friend, Max Joseph took us on a wild journey of discovery as we watched Nev uncover and meet his very own catfisher. This indie-film inspired the hit series, Catfish: The TV Show, which introduced Nev and Max to a whole host of people in online relationships, trying to find out the truth once and for all.

With online dating taking prominence in this digital age, it should come as no surprise that this unique reality style docu-series became such a success, with eight seasons so far. That’s why we were only too delighted to hear that the production team have decided to spread their wings, and bring out a UK version.

However, since they are still in the production and planning phase of the UK show, it’s unlikely a release date will be coming any time soon.

Viacom Studios UK, the production team behind this British remake put out a plea for applicants. “Whether you want to finally meet your online love or friend face-to-face, have something to confess or simply want to get to the bottom of why they always cancel dates, MTV's Catfish UK would love to hear from you,” they wrote.

So there you have it — if you’re over 18-years-of-age and happy to reveal all your dirty little secrets, then email catfishuk@viacomstudiosuk.com or fill in their short application form here.