Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting their own TV movie
There are few love stories that have managed to captivate the public quite like that of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Their royal relationship has remained a permanent fixture in headlines across the globe since rumours of their whirlwind romance first surfaced in 2016.
Determined to keep their relationship out of the public eye, the couple kept a low profile before announcing their engagement in November 2017.
However, it now looks like we may soon be able to get a better understanding of how one of the decade's most famous couples came to be.
US television network Lifetime has announced that is is making a film about the royal couple ahead of their wedding on May 19.
According to Deadline, producers are currently casting for Harry & Meghan: The Royal Love Story – a TV film that will follow the pair's relationship from the first time they met.
The network previously made a film about the relationship Prince William and Kate Middleton.