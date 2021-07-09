Serena Williams had the cutest twinning moment with her mini me!

There's nothing we love more than an adorable mini-me moment!

And mother-daughter duo, Serena Williams and daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. absolutely slayed this matching moment on Instagram last night! The pair donned proof that Alexis ‘got it from her mama’ in this adorable carousel of photos that Serena posted last night of them in matching outfits and poses.

‘From her Mama’ Serena captioned to too cute to handle post of her mini me who is following in her fashion footsteps. The snaps were posted last night on the 23 time champion’s Instagram page as mother and daughter mirrored each other’s outfits and poses, with Alexis’ sweatshirt reading ‘I got it from my Mama’, while Serena’s read ‘Mama’.

Serena’s husband was among one of the first to comment, with the Reddit co-founder, Alexis Ohanian (38) writing ‘My two girls’, with a little heart emoji – so cute!

The 39-year-old is clearly all about setting an example for her daughter, both in terms of fashion and life. The duo appeared to wear the same outfit that Serena wore at the 2021 Australian open in a major twinning moment. Alexis Olympia’s account posted the photo of the identical catsuit featuring colourful blocking and design.

The photo was posted in June and was captioned: 'Practice makes….'

Clearly a minor moment of miscommunication had happened between husband and wife as Serena commented: ‘Awwwww mannnnnn I asked you to save this post until I was next to her side my side in my same outfit.

'Oophhh I guess I’ll have to pull the plug from your phone tonight. And you wake up wondering why you have no battery LOL [sic]'. Ooops!

Serena clearly wants her daughter to strive for her best in life too, already signing the three-year-old up for tennis lessons, as she revealed in an Instagram story last October. But it’s not ‘Mama’ or Auntie Venus giving these lessons. In fact, Serena made sure that Alexis Olympia’s coach has no idea that she is teaching a tennis star’s daughter, sharing that she leaves lessons immediately after dropping Olympia off.

Phew! No pressure then!

Regardless, this matching duo is winning at doubles for us!