Penneys is selling Ed Sheeran t-shirts ahead of his Irish gigs

So, unless you've been living under a rock for the last few months, you will know that the wonderful Ed Sheeran is on tour.

A massive stadium tour, to be exact!

Anyway, dear sweet Edward kicks off the Irish leg of his sold-out tour this evening, taking to the stage in Cork.

The singer will play 8 stadium gigs in Cork, Galway and Dublin – with an estimated 300,000 people showing up to see him.

That is a fairly significant percentage of the population, in fairness like.

I personally will be hitting the Phoenix Park on May 19th, and I CANNOT WAIT.

One thing I was planning on doing was getting myself a t-shirt at the concert – ya know yourself.

However, I don't love spending upwards of 50 quid on something that I'll wear once in public, and then as pyjamas for the next few years.

Sorry Ed.

Thankfully, the gorge folks at Penneys have jumped on the Ed-wagon, and have released a range of Sheeran tees, just in time for the gigs.

Hallelujah!

There are seven snazzy tops to choose from – all based around the shades of black, white and blue!

The graphics of the tees are pretty cool, with one in particular donning the famous divide symbol (the name of Ed's third album).

All of the t-shirts cost just €9, and are available nationwide!

Get em while they're hot, ladies, and enjoy all the gigs!