New CBD drink to ease anxiety and help you sleep better

The nation's most disruptive drinks company, WineLab, is on a mission to help its customers find focus having just launched new CBD drinks brand, INTUNE in Ireland.

Aside from tasting great, the standout benefits of INTUNE include higher levels of productivity, easing the symptoms of anxiety and helping to improve sleep quality. The ideal beverage boost for the year that is 2020.

Available now via Winelab.ie and stocked in premium outlets including First Draft, Brown Thomas Cafe and Fallon & Byrne by late September, the partnerships reveal an interesting cultural shift, as 9-5ers and side hustlers alike get serious about the advantages of CBD. Founded in the UK, INTUNE is the first fully traceable CBD drinks brand which used only the best quality ingredients.

Available in refreshing Grapefruit & Mint, delicious Elderflower & Hops and punchy Pomegranate & Ginger, each 250ml can of INTUNE contains 10mg active CBD – the optimum amount for finding focus, has less than 4% sugar and fewer than 50 calories.

For more information on INTUNE visit www.WineLab.ie.

You will find INTUNE in