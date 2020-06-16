Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly confirm their relationship

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are officially together. The couple confirmed their romance after they were spotted walking hand-in-hand and kissing in LA.

In photo obtained by MailOnline, the couple were seen leaving a bar in LA earlier in the week.

The news comes after Megan and her husband Brian Austin Green ended their marriage after nearly 10 years together.

Speaking about their break-up, Brian Austin Green said that they have been separated since the end of 2019.

"I will always love her and I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special. It sucks when life changes and something that you're used to, that you've been doing for 15 years, you try and not get rid of but you change."

"There's the unknown aspect, there's that pit in my stomach. I really don't want Megan and I to be at odds. She's been my best friend for 15 years and I don't want to lose that," he continued.

"She met this guy, Colson, on set. I've never met him. Megan and I have talked about him. They're just friends at this point. I trust her judgement, she's always had really good judgement. I don't want people to think her or he are villains or that I was a victim in any way," he said at the time.

The Jennifer's Body actress shares three sons with her ex-husband.