Repeal: Marissa Carter bravely opens up about surviving rape

Esteemed entrepreneur and supporter of women's issues Marissa Carter has today revealed that she has a very personal reason for voting Yes in the upcoming referendum.

The Cocoa Brown founder penned a difficult and poignant post on her Instagram page, detailing that she is a survivor of rape.

'For all the brave women affected by the 8th amendment…,' she began.

'12 years ago I was raped and the shame I felt stopped me from ever speaking about it. If I had needed my country's doctors to help me, their hands would have been tied.'

'I will always feel like I had a 'lucky' escape but every day women leave Ireland alone, afraid and ashamed and it cuts to my bones because I know how close I came to being one.'

'I hope no woman in turmoil will ever be let down by our nation again.'

'Men and women of Ireland, let's set each other free, let's stand #Together4Yes Tomorrow is our chance. Please vote YES.'

If you or anyone you know have been impacted by the issues discussed in this article, please seek help and support from the Rape Crisis centre here.

If you need to talk to someone about an experience you have had, call Samaritans at (01) 671 0071.