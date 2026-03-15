Love Island’s Lucinda and Jessy Were Actually “Best Friends” Before Their Villa Showdown

We’re absolutely living for the drama on Love Island: All Stars, but Thursday night’s explosive row between Lucinda Strafford and Jessy Potts has left us with so many questions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love Island (@loveisland)

The two Islanders had a proper screaming match, with Jessy casually mentioning they knew each other “from the outside” but claiming she hadn’t seen Lucinda “in a long time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucinda (@lucindastrafford)

Well, turns out that’s not exactly the full story.

Eagle-eyed fans have been doing some serious detective work on social media, and honestly, what they’ve found is wild. The pair weren’t just acquaintances – they were literally calling each other “best friends” just a few months ago.

We’re talking proper bestie behaviour here. Lucinda and Jessy went on not one, but two holidays together in late 2024 – first to the US in September, then straight to Bali the following month. Because apparently one international trip with your mate isn’t enough?

The evidence is everywhere. Lucinda shared a TikTok of Jessy braiding her hair in a car, writing over it: “Your best friend is jealous while mine is keeping me pretty.” In another clip, Jessy wrote: “You’re not sad, you just need a holiday with your bestie.”

And the comments? Pure love. Lucinda wrote “LOVE YOU BBY” and Jessy responded with “Love you !!✨”

Their Instagram feeds are basically a friendship scrapbook – matching pink Minnie Mouse ears at Disneyland, dancing on beaches together, the works. They even did the London event circuit together like proper influencer besties.

But here’s where it gets interesting. All this lovey-dovey content suddenly stops around October 2024. Radio silence. No more best friend posts, no more holiday snaps, nothing.

Fans are absolutely not having Jessy’s “I know her from the outside” explanation. Under posts of the pair, followers are writing things like “Not friends yeah ?😂” and “Didn’t age well.”

Neither girl has properly addressed what happened to their seemingly rock-solid friendship, which makes their villa showdown even more dramatic. Were they just social media friends? Did something happen between October and now? The people need answers!

One thing’s for sure – this drama is giving us everything we didn’t know we needed from All Stars.