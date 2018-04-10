Lads, Cadbury Dream is making a return, but in ICE CREAM form
I can safely say I think about the ghosts of chocolate past at least once a week – all the wonders that have been discontinued over the years.
The treat that occupies my thoughts most? Cadbury's Dream bar. I still can't figure out why they don't sell them anymore.
Anyway, Cadbury have decided to bring back the Dream, but in a different form.
Introducing: the Cadbury Dream bar ice cream.
HALLELUJAH!
On its website, Cadbury describes the new ice creams as: 'Vanilla flavour ice cream covered in Cadbury Dream white chocolate.'
I mean, does it get any better? No, no it does not.
The ice-creams will be available in local supermarkets, and while we don't have an official price, we assume they won't break the bank.
Also on a side note, the glorious Dream bar is still available in certain countries.
So if you're heading to Australia, New Zealand or South Africa in the coming months, pick us up a few will you?