ITV stars support Holly Willoughby after being ‘kidnap target’

Several ITV stars have sent their support to Holly Willoughby, after it has been reported that the presenter was a target of an alleged ‘kidnapping plot’.

During yesterday’s broadcast of This Morning, fans were first concerned when fellow presenter Alison Hammond replaced Holly last-minute, shortly before the show was due to go live on air.

Now, it has been alleged that the 42-year-old was taken off-air for her safety, after she was informed of a suspected plan to kidnap and murder her.

This morning, Essex Police have confirmed that 36-year-old Gavin Plumb has been charged, after being initially arrested on Wednesday.

He is accused of incitement to commit rape, soliciting to commit murder and incitement to commit kidnap. He is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates Court later today.

In a statement, Superintendent Tim Tubbs explained: “This was an extremely fast paced investigation, with many of our officers and national partners working overnight to secure these charges.”

"The safeguarding of any victim is paramount and we will continue to prioritise this as the investigation proceeds,” he added.

After the arrest was first reported, many of Holly’s fellow ITV stars have since taken the opportunity to express their support for her on air

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, presenter Ben Shephard detailed the story and acknowledged: "This is a really worrying sinister story for a good friend of ours, a colleague, of course we know Holly very well – she only works in the studio next to us."

Lorraine Kelly also addressed the news on her titular programme, describing it as "very, very upsetting".

"Of course we are sending Holly all of our love and best wishes, that is a terrible thing to be having to go through for her and her family,” she noted.

Later on, during Holly’s flagship show This Morning, fellow host Dermot O’Leary reported the story as “about one of our own”.

Alison Hammond added alongside Dermot: "We're obviously all shocked by the news and we want to send our love and biggest hugs to Holly and her family."

Holly has yet to comment on the matter.