It’s time to talk about divorce

Divorce is a part of today’s society with stats showing that around 50% of marriages in the US go this way, making divorce more of a norm than an abnormality.

Studies have yielded interesting and at times shocking information about the high divorce rates in the US, from the reasons for separation to the solutions for a smooth break.

What percentage of marriages end in divorce in the US?

After careful and extensive research, it has been determined; that about 40%-50% of all first marriages tend to result in permanent separation while 50%-60% of second marriages end in divorce. Divorce has become more common in the past decades.

Factors associated with divorce

• Premarital childbearing and pregnancy

Childbearing and pregnancy that occurs before marriage has been a factor that can increase the likelihood of divorce in the future.

• Religious connection

Those who belong to a religious group are more likely to divorce as compared to those who aren’t.

• Parents’ divorce

Research has also proven that individuals who have experienced their parents’ divorce tend to undergo the same separation in their marriages.

• Marriage at a young age

Marriage between individuals of a very young age can increase the likelihood of a divorce especially in the early stages of the union.

• Education

Research also shows that those with at least some college education are less likely to divorce as compared to those who didn’t get a college education.

• Income

Earning a modest income allows couples to avoid the stress that may lead to divorce.

• Moving in together before marriage

Contrary to belief, couples who to live together appear to have a higher chance of divorce in the case that they do marry.

Reasons for the high divorce rates

1. Immature marital expectations

It isn’t a surprise to find individuals who still believe in ‘love at first sight.’ These people often think that they will fall in love get married, and their spouse will take care of all their needs and be there in times of trials and loneliness.

Marriage isn’t expecting someone to make you happy, but rather the united individuals should both put in the effort to create their happiness for the benefit of each other.

2. Giving up during disagreements

The notion of married couples in love shouldn’t fight over anything may linger in the minds of some spouses. Once the arguments start, they are shocked at how their partners can criticize them and end up giving up on the marriage.

Arguments only make marriages stronger but sadly to some couples it only serves as a reason to withdraw from their partners.

3. Craving for independence

Independence among couples serves as a challenge as the individuals find it hard to humble themselves to ask for assistance from their spouse.

4. Deteriorating morals

Individuals are too quick to find comfort elsewhere in case their marriage isn’t working out and this leads to breaks.

Although Ireland has much lower rates of divorce, it does exist, so considering all possible options before going down that route is essential.

So what are the possible solutions?

• Go for counseling

This solution may be the most effective one as it is healthy for all couples; however strong they may seem to go for counseling or seek other therapy options to better their marriages.

• Spend quality time together

Going on dates and vacations enables you to relate more with your partner and thus reduce divorce rates in your marriage.

• Leave no stone unturned

Identify all the weaknesses and flaws in your marriage and talk about every one of them with your partner without leaving any behind.

Divorce, however common it may be, isn’t the desired occurrence in a marriage, reasonable to assert then that all married couples want a different outcome. And so in any relationship, it’s worth remembering to treat each other as human beings, to strive to understand each other’s flaws and to work to find the right ways to deal with them.