It’s over! This is the most popular time of the year for break-ups

As ABBA once said, breaking up is never easy.

Nobody wants to have their heart broken and stomped all over, but these things happen. Whether it’s your first love, college fling or partner of five years, you will bid farewell to a lover at some stage in your life, especially around this time of the year.

A new study has revealed that the end of February is the most common time for couples to end things and go their separate ways. A study conducted by Hillary’s spoke to 3,000 people about relationships.

They confessed that this is the ‘right’ time to end a relationship because you have passed all of those major holidays like Christmas, New Year and Valentine’s Day.

Ouch.

Hillary’s spokesperson Lucy Askew told Red: “There is never a right time for a break-up. No matter what time of year, there will always be upset caused, [but] staying in a relationship because you feel bad or because you feel pressured will definitely not make you happy and will hurt your partner more so in the long-run.”

We couldn’t agree more. Staying in a relationship solely to avoid the mess that is breaking up with someone is never a good idea. It only prolongs the heartache and causes more distress for both of you.

All you want to do is lie in bed, watch Bridget Jones, eat chipper and forget everything. At those low points though, it’s important to realise that you won’t feel like this forever. With time – and a little perspective – you will come out the other end.