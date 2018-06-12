It’s official: Prince Harry and Meghan will be coming to Ireland

Get the bubbly out, after weeks of rumours and speculation, it has finally been confirmed!

The Prince of Wales and Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cornwall will be coming to Ireland.

According to a Garda statement, the couple will visit Cork and Kerry.

Their two-day stay will be this week.

The pair will visit the counties on June 14 and 15.

Kicking off the stay, engagements will begin at 10.30 am in Cork City.

On Friday, the Royal Party will travel to Kerry where they will visit Derrynane, Tralee and Killarney before departing that evening.

Cork City, Tralee and Killarney will be open for business as usual.

The public has been invited to take part throughout their stay.

Gardai recommend people who are coming to view the visit, are asked to arrive in good time.

Members of the public should not carry large luggage or bags as these items will not be permitted in certain viewing areas.

People have been advised to allow for extra time for their journeys, as those going about their daily business will be facilitated but some minor delays may be experienced.

Restrictions and road closures in Cork will be put in place for the occasion.

St. Patricks’s Street from Academy Street to Daunt Square, The Grand Parade, South Mall, Oliver Plunkett Street from Princess Street to Grand Parade, Lapp’s Quay, Anglesea Street and Kyrl’s Street will experience restrictions and no parking will be allowed from noon on June 13, until approx 3 pm on June 14.

The same restrictions and no parking will be in place from 12 noon and 12 midnight on Thursday, June 14, on Half-moon Street, Academy Street, Emmet Place and Drawbridge Street.

Between 7 15 am and 2 pm on Thursday, June 14, the following roads will be closed:

The Grand Parade, Oliver Plunkett Street from Caroline Street to the Grand Parade, Lapp’s Quay, The South Mall between Parliament Street and Grand Parade.

Similar closures will take place from 9 30 am to 2 pm, on the same day for Anglesea Street, Union Quay from Copley Street to Parnell Bridge, South Mall and all side streets from Parliament Street to Parnell Bridge.

Traffic will be allowed northbound on Parnell Bridge.

On Thursday, between 9 30 am and 11 30 am, St. Patricks Street and adjoining streets, Academy Street, Half Moon Street, Emmet Place and Drawbridge Street will be closed.

Pedestrians will also experience restrictions.

On June 14, from 7 15 am. and 2 pm, pedestrian movement will be restricted on The Grand Parade, Oliver Plunkett Street from Market Alley to the Grand Parade, Street and Grand Parade.

On the same day, pedestrian movement will be limited at Daunt Square and Washington Street from its junctions with Grand Parade and South Main Street, from 9 30 am to 11 30 am.

Pedestrians will experience restrictions on Thursday between 10 30 am and 1 30 pm on Anglesea Street, Parnell Bridge west side and Union Quay.

Gardai are appealing to the public to be patient and to cooperate with the directions of members of An Garda Siochana. Every effort will be made to minimise disruption and delays to the public.

