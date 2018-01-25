ICYMI: Louise O’Neills Asking For It coming to the stage this summer

Louise O'Neill's novel Asking for it completely grasped the attention of the country last year.

Not only was the novel a shocking portrayal of the realities of the attitude towards women and sexual assault in Ireland, the novel hit too close to home for many who had experienced similar attitudes in their own lives.

The book is now being adapted into an on-stage production, and the curtain will go up this coming summer.

We are ecstatic to announce: @landmarkireland & The Everyman world premiere production of ASKING FOR IT by Louise O'Neill. See it on stage at The Everyman, Cork Midsummer Festival, 15 Jun 2018, and at the Abbey Theatre Nov 2018. Tickets are on sale now! https://t.co/naakVXVj9k pic.twitter.com/vAIoER23kq — The Everyman (@EverymanCork) November 29, 2017

The production will take place from June 11 to June 23, hosted by the Everyman Theatre in Cork.

It will also he held in the Abbey Theatre, Dublin, from November 9 to November 24.

The novel has been adapted for the stage by Meadhbh McHugh and Annabelle Comyn.

'Since the novel has been published, I have been overwhelmed by how people have responded,' O'Neill told The Cork Midsummer Festival.

'I receive emails from men and women all over the world who want to share their stories with me. They tell me that this book has helped them endure. It has made them feel as if they are not alone.'

'They say that this book has, finally, given them a voice. I have been humbled by these emails but it reinforced my belief in the power of art. I believe that art is not just a mirror, showing us our true selves but it has the ability to shape the way in which we see ourselves, that it has the power to transform the world that we live in.'

'Culture can change culture. I am truly eager to see what sort of change a theatrical adaptation of Asking For It could enact.'