HSE warns young people about the major dangers of laughing gas

The HSE has issued a warning about the dangers of laughing gas after it became aware of the increase in young people taking the gas.

People inhale the colourless gas, often via a balloon, which creates a temporary euphoria.

In a statement, the HSE said: “We are aware that nitrous oxide can be bought online from a number of different websites.

"There are a number of risks associated with use, it is known that death from suffocation or lack of oxygen can occur.

"Nitrous oxide can displace the air in the lungs and can temporarily prevent oxygen from entering the bloodstream.

"Long-term risks associated with frequent use can lead to red blood cell problems and Vitamin B deficiency," they stressed.

It is illegal to consume laughing gas in Ireland.