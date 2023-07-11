Hollyoaks’ Chelsee Healey reveals pregnancy with second child

Chelsee Healey is about to become a mum again!

The Hollyoaks actress has announced that she is expecting her second child.

Chelsee, who is best known for playing Goldie McQueen in the hit Channel 4 soap, will be welcoming her new arrival with her partner, whose identity she has chosen to keep private.

The 34-year-old is already a mum to her five-year-old daughter Coco, who she shares with her ex Jack Molloy.

Credit: Chelsee Healey Instagram

Chelsee chose to take to her Instagram account earlier today to share her baby news.

The former Waterloo Road star posted images from a pregnancy photoshoot with herself and her daughter Coco, with her growing bump on show. In her post, Chelsee also sneakily decided to include a glimpse at a recent sonogram.

“Baby Number 2,” she gushed in her caption. “I am Not Sure me Or the world Is Ready For Another Coco ! But WE are more than Ready.”

Chelsee then went on to express how much this means to her and Coco. “For as Long as coco could talk she has asked for a Baby sister or Brother,” she explained.

Credit: Chelsee Healey Instagram

“Feel beyond blessed to be giving her her wish and being a mummy of 2 and i can’t wait to have another baba to Love unconditionally. We cannot wait to meet you Our Baby Love,” she added.

Chelsee has since received a wave of congratulations from famous faces, including her fellow Hollyoaks stars.

“Chels this is such gorgeous news xxx,” replied Jessamy Stoddart, known for her role as Liberty Savage.

“Cannot wait best mummy love u,” wrote Jen Metcalfe, who plays Mercedes McQueen.

Credit: Chelsee Healey Instagram

“Congratulations chel,” added Jamie Lomas, otherwise known as Warren Fox

In an interview with Closer magazine to announce her exciting news, Chelsee confirmed that her pregnancy was a surprise, but that she and her partner are “so excited”.

The actress also teased if she intends to expand her family again in the future.

“After this one, I'll be very happy, but I said to my partner 'Maybe we can squeeze another one in,’” Chelsee exclaimed.