Great British Bake Off’s Ruby Tandoh weds at CUTEST venue

Great British Bake Off star Ruby Tandoh got married last week, and the venue was serious #weddinggoals!

Ruby was over the moon when she tied the knot with long-term girlfriend Leah Pritchard.

The happy couple opted for a more intimate setting, inviting just a few friends and family members to attend the big day’s celebrations.

They were married near the chef’s hometown of Sheffield and held the reception in their favourite cinema – Abbeydale Picturehouse.

How adorably hipster is that!

Keeping the ceremony under wraps, Leah only announced the big news recently on Instagram, sharing some beautiful photos of the two.

Ruby looks stunning in a vintage-styled, white dress with intricate designs woven within the tendrils of the flowing fabric. The synch at the waist, highlights her long, slim figure but it's her smile that truly radiates her beauty.

Leah looks equally fabulous, sporting a midnight blue, fitted suit with classy, brown dress shoes. But her geometric, eighties-styled shirt is clearly the star of the show. She looks amazing in the balanced chaos of colourful lines.

The newly married couple definitely have their own unique, chic style, and everything about their amazing wedding demonstrated that, from the cinema reception to their eclectic mix of attire.

Ruby also shared a romantic photo of the two kissing, in which her new wifey has changed into more celebratory attire. The gold glitter dress looks fab on the celebrity baker.

We wish Ruby and Leah all the best in their future life together and absolutely adore their glamorous and quirky personalities.