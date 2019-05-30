Gardaí seek public’s help in finding 55-year-old woman

Gardaí are appealing for the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of 55-year-old Eithne Ryan. She has been missing from the Clontarf area since May 28, 2019.

Eithne has been described as being approximately 5'5", with light brown curly hair, of medium build with hazel eyes.

She was wearing a brown knee length cardigan, white jeans, and silver heeled shoes when she was last seen in public.

It is understood that the 55-year-old may have visited the Galway and Limerick areas on the day she went missing, May 28.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Clontarf on 01 666 4800.