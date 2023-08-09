SHEmazing!
Gardaí seek information on missing Laois teenager

A 15-year-old boy has been reported missing from Co.Laois.

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Ronan McNamara. 

Ronan was last seen on the afternoon of Tuesday August 8, 2023 in Timahoe, Co. Laois.

Ronan is described as being approximately 5 foot 6 inches in height with a medium build, brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, the teenager was wearing a dark grey hooded top, black tracksuit bottoms and black runners.

Anyone with any information on Ronan's whereabouts are asked to contact Portlaoise Garda station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

