SHEmazing!
follow us
more
 

Gardaí launch missing persons appeal for 17-year-old Cork boy

by

A 17-year-old boy has been reported missing from Co.Cork.

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Killian Atkins who was last seen in the Wilton area of Co.Cork on Friday, May 12, 2023.

He was seen at approximately 6.30pm the evening of May 12.

Killian is described as being 5 foot 11 inches in height with a normal build. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, the 17-year-old was wearing a black hoodie, a red t-shirt, grey tracksuit pants and black runners.

Anyone with information on Killian's whereabouts are asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 4947120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Trending
Well hello there!
Help us help you by allowing us and our partners to remember your device in cookies to serve you personalized content and ads.

We're on a mission to help our mums and their families thrive by informing, connecting and entertaining.

Join us in our mission by consenting to the use of cookies and IP address recognition by us and our partners to serve you content (including ads) best suited to your interests, both here and around the web.

We promise never to share any other information that may be deemed personal unless you explicitly tell us it's ok.

If you want more info, see our privacy policy.