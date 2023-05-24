Gardaí launch missing persons appeal for 17-year-old Cork boy

A 17-year-old boy has been reported missing from Co.Cork.

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Killian Atkins who was last seen in the Wilton area of Co.Cork on Friday, May 12, 2023.

He was seen at approximately 6.30pm the evening of May 12.

Killian is described as being 5 foot 11 inches in height with a normal build. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, the 17-year-old was wearing a black hoodie, a red t-shirt, grey tracksuit pants and black runners.

Anyone with information on Killian's whereabouts are asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 4947120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.