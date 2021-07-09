Five must-see racecourses for sports fans and tourists

Like most sports worldwide, horse racing was obliterated by the coronavirus outbreak of 2020 and the lockdowns that followed deep into 2021. Now, at long last, the world appears to be moving back towards something that once resembled normality. We’re all desperate to get back out there and start enjoying life’s simple pleasures.

Many of the top racetracks have been operating behind closed doors since the summer of 2020 but are now ready to throw open the doors and welcome us all back. Lovers of the majesty of horse racing, tourists, those desperate for a day out are all planning to take in the thrill of visiting one of Ireland’s stunning racetracks.

From gambling at Down Royal to online sports betting Florida, people across the globe love betting on horse racing. The best way to bet on the biggest races is to do it in person, attend the top tracks, and cheer on your favourites.

Let’s look at five must-see racecourses for sports fans and tourists.

“Down Royal” by irishnews.com is licensed under CC BY 3.0

Down Royal

No visit to Northern Ireland is complete without a stop by the world-famous Down Royal racetrack. On a major race day, the venue is packed to capacity with sports fans from around the world. The track plays host to both National Hunt and Flat Racing and can be found near Lisburn.

It falls under the guidance of Irish racing rather than UK Racing. One of the biggest events on the calendar is the Ulster Derby which is regarded as the best flat race in Northern Ireland. Other races of note include the Grade 1 Champions Chase, Grade 2 Skymas Chase and the Grade 3 Down Royal Mares Novice Hurdle.

Tampa Bay Downs

The Tampa Bay track in Florida is one of the best-known racetracks in the United States and pulls visitors from far and wide. It’s not just a place to enjoy horse racing but a venue to bet, take in live music, casinos, golf, and other forms of nightlife. It has much to offer. Tampa Bay opened in 1926 and is host to some of the biggest races of the year. Some of the standout races at Tampa Bay Downs run annually include the Tampa Bay Derby, Hillsborough Stakes and the popular Grade 2 Florida Oaks.

Flemington

The pride and joy of Australian racing. Flemington is located in Melbourne, Australia and has a capacity of over 130,000 spectators. That’s quite an incredible number of racing lovers, but you’ll find Flemington packed for most of its big races, including the Melbourne Cup, which brings the nation to a standstill. Opened in 1840, this track is a mix of history and technology. Other notable races run at Flemington every year include the Australian Cup, Ascot Vale Stakes and the Australian Guineas.

“Flemington” by Wikimedia is licensed under CC BY 3.0

Cheltenham

Think horse racing, and you’ll automatically conjure up images of the Cheltenham Festival. This track is only one of several major racing venues in England, and as well as the festival also plays host to many important UK fixtures throughout the jumps and flat seasons. Visit Cheltenham on Ladies day, and you’ll sample the splendour and beauty of English horse racing. The festival attracts thousands of followers on each of the four days, enjoying a series of Grade 1, Grade 2 and Grade 3 races. The opening Grade 1 race of the year is the Arkle Challenge Trophy in March at the festival. The first graded race of the year at Cheltenham is the Grade 3 Fairlawne Handicap Chase run at the New Year meeting. You’ll find Prestbury Park in Gloucestershire and boasts a capacity crowd of over 67,500 spectators.

Longchamp

If you love thoroughbred horse racing, you’ll love Longchamp. It’s the premier track in France, with the Arc de Triomphe rating as one of the biggest races on the planet. Located on the outskirts of Paris, racegoers flock from the UK and Ireland every year where they rub shoulders with like-minded enthusiasts from the United States, Canada and Australia as well as the natives. Longchamp was opened in 1857 and hosts over half of France’s Group 1 races every year. It has a capacity of over 50,000, and as well as the Arc, it also hosts the Grand Prix de Paris, which has been run annually since 1863.