Diamonds and Other Stones to Consider for Your Engagement Ring



What stones to consider for your engagement ring?

Are you beginning the process of looking at engagement rings? Are you feeling overwhelmed by all the options out there? Choosing an engagement ring can be difficult. After all, you’re going to be wearing this ring every day for the rest of your life, so you want to make sure you choose one you love.

One of the biggest things you want to consider is what type of gemstone you want. Check out this guide to learn about the best gemstones to consider for your engagement ring.

1. Diamonds

Obviously, diamonds are the classic choice for engagement rings.

Because diamonds are so popular, this means that you have plenty of options to choose from. From the cut, to the design, to the carat size, there are all kinds of ways you can customise your engagement ring.

If you’re looking for a ring that will never go out of style, and you value beauty, tradition, and luxury, then a diamond engagement ring is a great option. To learn more about diamonds, you can check out Ice Gold – Your Guide to Diamonds and Money.

2. Sapphire

While sapphires are typically blue, they also come in other hues like yellow, pink, peach, white, and green.

Sapphires are the third hardest mineral according to the Mohs scale, and they are about a third of the price of diamonds, making them a great alternative. While sapphires don’t have the same level of sparkle that diamonds do, if it’s cut the right way, it can look almost as good as a diamond.

3. Emerald

Emerald is another great stone to consider for your engagement ring. Emerald is a rich green stone that symbolises love and new beginnings.

The bright colour of this stone really helps make your ring pop, and it’s a color that pairs well with many styles. Plus, emeralds are pretty scratch-resistant, ranking 7.5 to 8 on the Mohs scale.

However, because emeralds contain natural inclusions, they’re a little more susceptible to cracking and chipping. However, if you select an emerald with inclusion in the centre of the gem rather than the side, the durability shouldn’t be affected.

4. Ruby

Like sapphires and emeralds, rubies are one of the four precious stones. With their rich, luscious red tone, rubies are a very popular choice for engagement rings.

Rubies rank at a 9 on the Mohs scale, which means they will survive even the busiest of hands. However, this is reflected in their price, as rubies can sometimes even cost more than diamonds.

When you’re shopping for a ruby, you’ll want to keep in mind the 4Cs, as you would with diamonds.

5. Onyx

If you’re looking for a silky, minimalist stone, onyx is a great option. While onyx comes in a variety of colors, it’s most common form is black.

Onyx is a very unique and stylish stone that’s perfect for anyone who wants a ring that’s stylish and chic.

6. Opal

While opal rings are often seen as old-fashioned, they’ve been making a comeback in the past few years.

Opals come in crystal, white, and black, and depending on the vibrancy of the stone, it can reflect the entire rainbow. Because of this, no two opal stones are ever the same, making this a great option for anyone who wants a truly unique stone.

7. Peridot

Last but not least, we have peridots.

Peridots are one of the few gemstones that only come in one color – a radiant, olive green. Peridots have a rich history, as Napolean famously gifted his first wife Josephine with a peridot stone as a sign of his admiration.

Now that you know about these gemstones, it’s time to choose the right one for your ring!