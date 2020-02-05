Can You Avoid BV Through Dietary Choices?

Bacterial vaginosis is a very common vaginal infection, with studies finding that nearly 30% of US women aged between 14 and 49 are affected. Given the nature of the disease, diet plays a significant role in whether or not you have a re-infection. Bacterial vaginosis comes into play when there is an imbalance between the ‘good’ and ‘bad’ bacteria in the vagina. This could be as a result of having sex with a new partner, having more than one sex partner, or using a vaginal douche.

The typical symptom for the BV infection is a fishy smell, which worsens after sex. If not treated early, the infection can lead to a yeast infection, which includes itching, a lumpy white discharge, and redness.

What to Eat

The vagina should present a very specific pH environment to bacteria. If your food intake causes an imbalance in the pH, then this will affect the chances of you getting a re-infection. The pH in the vagina should be around 4.5. This is an acidic level that allows the beneficial lactobacillus bacteria to thrive at the expense of other harmful bacteria.

Probiotic supplements are known to help maintain a proper pH balance. Fermented foods are also a great choice. Such foods include pickles, tempeh, kefir, and yogurt, plus kombucha and kimchi. Apart from the probiotic supplements, you can get high nutrients from prebiotic compounds as well.

Prebiotic rich foods include leeks, bananas, soybeans, garlic, whole wheat, and Jerusalem artichoke. However, be careful with how often you eat these foods since too much can lead to bloating of the stomach. Also, for people who have acid reflux, it is crucial to check how much acidic foods you are having and how to regulate the condition.

What to Avoid

Bacterial vaginosis treatments don’t work well with alcohol, especially if you are already on medication for the same. Artificial hormones in foods also work against your pH balance around the vagina, which can either contribute to a re-infection or make it easy for you to contract the infection. Avoid over-processed products as well, and ones that have been heavily refined.

Apart from watching what you eat, lifestyle changes may help control your vaginal pH. Avoid tight pants and underwear as this can transfer unwanted bacteria from the anus to the vagina, which may contribute to a UTI or BV. Exposing the vagina to moisture over a long time is also not advisable; hence, you should make sure that you use a clean and dry towel to wipe yourself after taking a shower.

Rushing urination or holding it in affects the pH balance around your vagina, and so does using certain types of dyes on clothes and fragrances. In general, you can control your risk of bacterial vaginosis by choosing the right lifestyle and paying attention to your environment.

How to Treat Bacterial Vaginosis

BV infection is easily treatable, especially when detected at an early age. Most doctors will prescribe a dose of antibiotics that lasts for seven days. Though the infection will typically have been cleared out by the third day of your treatment, it is advisable to stick to the prescription to avoid a re-infection and to make sure that the drugs keep working.

Just like any other form of UTI, to make sure you don’t suffer from bacterial vaginosis, you should watch what you wear, and maintain good hygiene and sexual behavior. Otherwise, no matter how often you treat it, it will keep reoccurring.