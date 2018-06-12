Bloggers Unveiled accuses Terrie McEvoy of ‘scamming’ nurses in Oz

Bloggers Unveiled is continuing on her mission to call out internet stars for underhanded tactics, and her most recent target is Terrie McEvoy.

Terrie is known for her sun-soaked fashion posts and travel pictures, sharing them with her 132,000 Instagram followers, and for her promotion of nursing in Australia. She also hosts workshops letting people in on her best kept travel secrets.

Bloggers Unveiled took to her Instagram stories to share some messages which are currently flooding her inbox.

The messages allude that some people take issue with Terrie's methods it comes to recruiting nurses to work with the medical recruitment agency Healthcare Australia.

The messages claim that the blogger makes 'promises' to Irish women, making the recruitment agency and the nursing lifestyle in Oz look better than the reality.

The messages allege that the recruitment agency has very little work to give the nurses who travel out there.

However in a very unflattering allegation, those writing the tips to BU feel that Terrie does not care about this and continues to recruit nurses.

'Putting this as a post as I was blown away with the message requests all telling me the same thing. Please girls do your research before you sign up to this agency and move your whole life abroad based on a big fat lie,' Bloggers Unveiled captioned a master post on her page featuring a number of the messages.

Based on anecdotal evidence, BU said: 'She is literally profiting from selling people a false life and encouraging them to move to the other side of the world where they’ll be left struggling and have to borrow money to get home.'

Terrie has reached out to Bloggers Unveiled via Instagram to discuss the unfolding issue.

Terrie also responded to one of her followers who expressed disappointment:

'I have worked with @healthcare.australia for 2.5 years now and gotten over 40 hours a week of work. I am an agency nurse with HCA. I am often asked to come along on road shows around Ireland to share my experience if girls want to nurse in oz' she wrote.

'Agency work fluctuates and because of this HCA also offer permanent positions in hospitals all around Australia for nurses who are not getting much work. Bloggers Unveiled have posted without consulting me or asking for more information.'

'And I’m happy for them to liaise with me or HCA on this matter with facts. It’s so unfair they have just taken one persons testimonial and not asked for facts first. I have not “recruited” 5000+ nurses or anything of the sorts.'

'Like that is absolutely outrageous and untrue!!! We have 30/40 nurses attend each seminar so where the hell has that number come from?? It’s not right that people can just jump to conclusions on untrue facts.'

SHEmazing have contacted Healthcare Australia and Terrie McEvoy for comment.