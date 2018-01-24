IBlewTheInterview: It’s one career catastrophe after another out there

No matter how self-assured you may be, the prospect of selling yourself in a job interview is always pretty daunting,

You may know the job spec inside out and have the ability to carry out the tasks in your sleep, but that doesn't mean you won't fall victim to a bad bout of verbal diarrhoea or a woeful spate of knee tremors.

Since the vast majority of us have experience of at least one appalling job interview, it's no surprise that #IBlewTheInterviewWhen is currently trending on Twitter as social media users share their worst memories of that oh-so-important meeting.

And we're going to be honest here, you're about to feel much better about yourself.

1. It's that damn accent.

#IBlewTheInterviewWhen I called it a resume and not a resumé — Dan (@Danimal941) January 23, 2018

2. Well, it is.

#IBlewTheInterviewWhen I told him 8 am was too early. — Ryan (@ryanfield) January 23, 2018

3. Rookie mistake.

#IBlewTheInterviewWhen I told the interviewer I wasn’t a “people person” when applying for customer service — Pat Pag (@CathodeRayTTV) January 24, 2018

4. Please see yourself out.

#IBlewTheInterviewWhen I pulled out an iPad at a Microsoft Interview — 2drink (@2_drinkminimum) January 23, 2018

5. Why though?

#IBlewTheInterviewWhen

I asked if they knew where my car was — DM (@patchdennizen) January 23, 2018

6. He only has himself to blame.

#IBlewTheInterviewWhen I answered all of the questions honestly. — Geoff Clark (@geoffreyclark37) January 23, 2018

7. Not everyone can do it, you know.

#IBlewTheInterviewWhen they asked what my best skill is and I said, “Sleeping with my eyes open.” — Bent Wookie (@BrianCarr1974) January 23, 2018

8. But maybe it is.

#IBlewTheInterviewWhen I said, “cryptocurrency is my side hustle.” — Donny Evans (@donnyevansmusic) January 23, 2018

9. Kind of correct.

#IBlewTheInterviewWhen they asked for references and I started citing quotes from movies. — Dibbzy (@Lil_Dibbzy) January 23, 2018

10. Ha ha ha HA HA HA HA

#IBlewTheInterviewWhen He Mentioned A Mandatory Drug Test And My Nervous Laughter Got WAY Too Big — McMannofthepeople (@McMannofthepeop) January 23, 2018

11. What are the odds?

#IBlewTheInterviewWhen I hit the bosses car backing out of the parking lot after the interview — Eric sensually (@LVGambler123) January 23, 2018

12. What's with the third degree?

#IBlewTheInterviewWhen I commented on how they were asking too many questions. — Geoff Clark (@geoffreyclark37) January 23, 2018

13. That'll do it.

#IBlewTheInterviewWhen stole the parking space from the interviewer right before it began — Peter Maes (@PeteMaes) January 23, 2018

14. Yep. Been there.