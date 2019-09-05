Birthday wishes for myself

A birthday is a special day to many as it only comes once in a year. It is also the beginning of a new year which many count as a blessing. While many people receive surprises, gifts and amazing messages from others, it is vital for one to celebrate oneself on the big day. After all, it’s your birthday and not theirs. So get some birthday wishes for myself and celebrate in style.

When you take the time to celebrate yourself during your birthday and wish yourself heartfelt messages, it is undoubtedly a sign of great self-love. It also shows that you have very high levels of self-esteem. As the adage goes, ‘you cannot love other people if you don’t loving yourself’. Therefore, before you receive love from others, whether in the form of gifts or good wishes, first acknowledge and appreciate your big day with the best wishes for yourself.

How to wish on birthdays

It is that time of the year, but you are wondering how to wish on a birthday. Although it may sound simple and straightforward, it can be confusing at other times. One way to hack it is to know what you desire in life. Is it Good tiding, endless joy, health, wealth, good friends, a good relationship, pure love, smile or a blessed new year ahead?

Secondly, how do I wish on a birthday? There are a couple of ways you can do this. One is updating the status on your social media platform. It can be Whatsapp, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook or Snapchat. You can also do this by writing it down on paper, diary or a sticky note. With that in mind, below is a collection of birthday wishes for your fabulous self.

Motivational happy birthday wishes



• Happy born day to such a beautiful and loving soul, yes, you guessed right. It is my birthday and so happy birthday to me.

• I am grateful for strongly surviving through the past year and a chance to begin a new year in my life. Cheers for the great self-love.

• Am happy today that apart from turning one year older, I am also better and more content. Happy date of birth to this beautiful soul.

• On this day I will make it my best day with joy and laughter like never before because it’s the day I was born.

• I cannot thank the heavens enough for being so good to me. It’s another year of graceful ageing added to me.

• As I celebrate a happy new year in my life, I wish myself nothing but more prosperity, more growth, more joy and many more years to come.

• I wish that this brand new day and year may bring forth unmerited favour, blessings in disguise and comfort that never ceases.

• I think that I deserve an award for being awesome and such a rare gem. Cheers to my special day.

• Although many people spend their entire life trying to be great, I am lucky for being born great. Happy birthday sweet me.

Heartfelt wishes on my special day



• As I celebrate another year, I am happy for realizing that currently, I am holding one of the most special and priceless gifts one can ever have. The gift of life. Happy born day to me.

• As I make merry on this beautiful day, I rejoice so much for knowing that the Lord has been faithful to bring me this far. It’s a happy birthday for me.

• At the moment, I pray that God will bless me with great delight, affluence, and harmony. I know my prayers will be answered because it’s my born day.

• I got the gift of life; I am beautiful, self-dependent and confident. I am super proud of the person I have become. Happy birthday dear self.

• On this particular time, I wish myself wholesome contentment that never ceases. I pray that all my desires will come to pass.

• I think I am one of the luckiest people on earth and that’s why on this day, all I want to do is thank the heavens for this gift.

• As I celebrate my day today, I will offer myself an awesome treat even if it’s just for a day. I am worth it.

• I am super excited and proud of the significant accomplishments I have attained so far. It feels right for me to be me.

Unique wishes for my birthday



• It is yet another time for me to make a wish. I wish myself victory and eternal happiness as I enjoy a birthdate that is filled with so much joy.

• One of the most significant things that comes with every birthday is me becoming a better version of me. Happy born day to my lovely soul.

• Although everything hurts, loving yourself is an exception because it doesn’t. One of the best things that I have ever done is to become a friend to myself.

• On this particular moment, I am officially +1, more love, more greatness, more success. It’s my birthdate, and it’s a happy one.

• As I celebrate this new dawn and year, I promise myself that I will continue loving the life I am living because it’s truly mine.

• The day that I have been eagerly waiting for throughout the entire year is finally here. I will have great fun and do everything I enjoy. Happy born day to me.

• As I turn another year older, I am stronger and wiser than I was the past year. I am adding another blessing onto my list.

• At this time, a fantastic human was born. God has blessed me with one more year, and I will be nothing but the best.

• The past year has been good to me as I achieved almost all the goals that I had set. As I mark this time, I will treat my happy soul to an exceptional celebration.

Before your phone becomes full with birthday wishes from friends and loved ones, make a point of offering yourself some good wishes. It will be an excellent way to cheer up your day as you await the gifts and surprises. If you are about to become the birthday girl or boy, this collection of birthday wishes for myself will bring you merry.

