BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year – Who Will Take the Title?

In a breakthrough year for Women’s football, we take a look at the ladies leading the way.

The winner of the BBC Women’s Footballer of the year is set to be announced on Monday 29th November, with five exceptional players vying for the award.

In a year in which women’s football has exploded in popularity, these ladies have been inspiring women and girls everywhere with their breathtaking performances this season. Check out our list below to find out who could be going home with the gong:

Vivianne Miedema- Arsenal- Striker

Miedema is the youngest contender on the shortlist, but still one of the most prolific goal scorers worldwide. The Arsenal striker wrote her name in the history books this season when she surpassed Nikita Parris’ all-time goal scoring record as she helped the Gunner secure Champions League qualification.

In the run-up to the announcement, she has just broken another record, with the forward becoming the first player in the Women’s Super League to have scored against every team they have faced.

Sam Kerr- Chelsea- Striker

The Women’s Super League has a second shortlist representative in the form of Chelsea striker Sam Kerr. Australian Kerr is also an out-and-out goalscorer, winning the WSL Golden Boot this season as she scored 21 domestic goals helped her team to the title.

Chelsea also won the Continental League Cup and the Community Shield, with Kerr a key player in securing both trophies. The Australian captain also recently passed 100 caps for her country.

Caroline Graham Hansen- Barcelona- Winger

It doesn’t get much better than winning the quadruple, which is exactly what Barcelona did this season. They won the Spanish League at a canter, beating out Real Madrid by a staggering 25 points. As well as the domestic Spanish Cup and Spanish Super Cup, Graham Hansen also shone in the Champions League final against Sam Kerr’s Chelsea, scoring in a comprehensive 4-0 victory.

The 26-year-old shone for Norway in the Euros, scoring 10 goals in the qualifiers as the Scandinavians won their group.

Alexia Putellas- Barcelona- Midfielder

In spite of Barcelona F.C’s tumultuous year and precarious financial position, their women’s team continues to go from strength to strength.

The second Barcelona representative on the shortlist, Alexia Putellas, has had an outstanding year and is mooted by many to be favourite to win the BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year.

After winning every team trophy available with Barcelona, the silky Spanish midfielder also picked up a raft of personal awards including Champions League Midfielder of the Season and Uefa Women’s Player of the Year.

Ashley Lawrence- Paris St-Germain- Defender

Ashley Lawrence is the only defensive player on the shortlist, which speaks to how crucial she is in protecting her team.

Her contribution helped the team to an unbeaten season and helped PSG finally reclaim the title from Lyon after 14 years of dominance in the French League.

At the Olympics, she featured in every game for Canada as they won the tournament – beating Sweden on penalties in a gripping final.

Lawrence is versatile and can play in midfield when called upon. She often looks like the best player on the pitch wherever she plays- and is even a threat when played as a striker or out wide.

With the rise in popularity of women’s football this year, it is encouraging to see such a strong field of candidates for this year’s award. With a rise in attendance at women’s matches, greater exposure via broadcasters and an influx of resources from becoming more inclusive in areas such as sponsorship deals and sports betting, the awards will be a great event to reflect on progress made in the women games- and an opportunity to celebrate the women driving the change.