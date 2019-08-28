6 Makeup Trends that are Creating Buzz Everywhere in 2019

In the past couple of decades, the beauty world has emerged as the most profitable business in the world. Every woman is fond of both beauty and skincare products, and spends thousands of dollars buying them. Therefore, there are countless brands on the market offering many products, which is exciting, but at the same time, can be overwhelming. With that being said, a few things, in makeup trends, have taken the beauty world by storm.

Every year we experience new makeup trends, and products that create a buzz everywhere. Customers, especially ladies, buy these products as they are launched, due to their deep appreciation for makeup. Many famous makeup artists have laid down the trends that are seen and followed in the year 2019. From the monochromatic look to glowing skin, these trends have been seen hot in the fashion world this year. This article will take you through some of the most amazing makeup looks that you need to follow. To learn about them, stick to this article!

1. Go Neon or Go Home

Be playful! Put your neutral palette aside and play with bold and bright colours. Neon is a new black this year. If you like to add a pop of colour onto your eyes, then this trend is definitely for you. According to MUA Breuchaud, vivid and bold colours is the strong move you should take. He masterfully executed this bold eye look on Lili Reinhart at the 2019 Golden Globes using red smokey eye shadow.

2. Monochromatic Look

Brilliantly simple yet elegant and chic, monochromatic makeup look involves using similar colours on your face but in different ways. The rule is simple and straight, ‘same, but different.’ Makeup artist Breuchard explains that this look is about using the same shades of colours, making sure that your lips, eyes, cheeks, all mimic each other perfectly. You can choose whatever color you like, whether rosy pink or bronze to create this look, and you are good to go.

3. Glow From With-In

Fresh and glowing skin is always trending. If you want to achieve this look and embrace your natural glow, then forget your full coverage foundation routine, and instead opt for tinted moisturisers. To get this lit from within, fresh, and natural skin, Mann recommends buying products that double as skincare. Beauty hacks like these and products that serve as double duty can help you get your desired natural look.

4. Bright Tinted Lips

When it comes to applying tinted lip balms, you get the best of both worlds, a beautiful wash of colours and ample hydration. In 2019, this trend is embraced by almost every celebrity. This summer has made this trend popular, but you can keep it going for autumn, fall, and winter, because who likes chapped lips and the unforgiving feel of matte lipsticks?

5. Pretty Pastels

If you are not a fan of bold and vivid colours, then 2019 has something in store for you. You can never go wrong with pastels. 2019 is all about embracing your skin, color, and yourself and this ‘barely there’ look enhances it. You can choose between pale pink, mint green, or baby blue and statement black eyeliner ties the whole look together.

6. Elongated Eye shadow

Not a fan of cat eyeliner, and still want that elongated eye look? This makeup trend has you covered. In the past couple of years, we have noticed that a few celebs have dared to attempt this look. However, 2019 brought dramatic and elongated eye shadows in traditional liner shapes, and we are all for this striking and sultry eye look.