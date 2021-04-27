5 Ways to Bring Back Your A-Game

If you are struggling within your personal life, it is crucial to take a step back from physical activities to focus on your mental well being. Stepping away from exercise, training, or sports can be hard, and coming back can be even harder. You physically may not be in the same shape or strength as you were before. Clearing your mind is the first step in helping you get back to working out.

If you have suffered from a family crisis you can learn more on how to access help for your family; then you can focus on your own health. Here are five ways to clear your head before getting back into physical shape:

Set Goals for Yourself

It can be difficult to gain motivation to want to work out again after a traumatic experience within your personal life. When you finally get back into the training, weightlifting, and exercise, you will want to see change and progress quickly. Creating short-term and long-term goals will help put you on a path to success. You will feel a sense of competition within your short-term goals to motivate you to work on your long-term goals.

Block out Distractions

Sometimes exercise can be a great form of escapism. It’s hard work to focus on a physical task at hand and leave distractions behind. Within your fitness goals, you should create a schedule and planned workout. Your mind will no longer wander when trying to think of what to do next, and will not lead to distractive thinking.

Another way to help you stay focused at the gym is to work out in front of a mirror. A mirror can help you to really stay focused on your self, and make sure you are using proper form.

Say Daily Positive Affirmations

Another way to build back your self-confidence while training, is to repeat positive affirmations. According to Psychology Today, cognitive neuroscientist say 95 percent of our brain activity is subconscious. Daily positive affirmations can improve your overall subconscious thinking, and trick your mind into actually feeling well.

To make positive affirmations effective, they should be simple statements and spoken out loud. Using your full senses to hear your words out loud can help your subconscious to retain this information. It is also helpful to visualise your affirmations in your head.

Find Motivation in Friends

After a tough time, you can find comfort within your support group. You can plan to meet up with friends to go to the gym and do partnered workouts. You and your friends can help to hold each other accountable.

You can also grab a group of friends and play a pickup game of basketball, throw a football around, or toss a Frisbee to each other. A group of friends can be motivating to help you get back into wanting to do physical activities.

Break Out of Your Comfort Zone

Breaking out of your comfort zone is an excellent way to regain productivity in your life. There are four things that make us comfortable in life: familiarity with location, people, thoughts, and actions. When you step outside from your comfort zone, you are able to handle any unexpected confrontations that may arise in your way working out. You will find it easier to brainstorm creative solutions, too.

Dealing with problems in your home life and having to step away from physical activity, and then trying to return, can be a challenge. Taking care of your mental health is import to bring back your A-game and to be the best version of yourself.