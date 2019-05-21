5 different vitamins a woman needs on daily basis

Having a healthy diet is essential to leading a healthy life. Whether you are a diet geek or a foodie, there are still some of the vital minerals that you may not be obtaining properly. Women have different requirements than men. Their bodies witness various changes throughout their lives, and therefore, their need for basic vitamins and minerals is distinct.

Vitamins needed for the proper functioning of a female body are:

Calcium & Vitamin D

Stronger women make a stronger society. Calcium is essential for strong bones and teeth. Vitamin D is necessary for our bones to absorb calcium. Lack of vitamin D can lead to weaker bones causing back problems, muscle fatigue, and making you lazy as well. Women are more prone to osteoporosis (disease of the bones) and thus require more calcium consumption to prevent it. Vitamin D can be absorbed through sunlight, but sometimes that might not be enough, and you would need to consume foods that contain vitamin D such as milk, juice, and cereals.

Vitamin B

B vitamins are the best friend of a woman. From healthy functioning of your brain to the maintenance of your skin, B vitamins are for you. Vitamin B9 and B12 are vital for pregnant women as they help red blood cells, synthesis of the DNA and RNA, and the nervous system development of the fetus. These nutrients can be obtained from leafy green vegetables, cereals, meat, eggs, and milk products. Vitamin B is water soluble and it should be consumed on a daily basis. One better way to do this, apart from the diet, is taking Vitamin B supplements.

Vitamin C

This particular vitamin provides you with remarkable beauty benefits along with health. Along with being an antioxidant, it provides elasticity to your skin, and makes it glow. It is an anti-aging agent that will make your hair darker and shinier as well. This vitamin should also be consumed on a daily basis for effective results. Natural foods containing vitamin C are oranges, lemons, pineapples, and Brussel sprouts. (And yes it can help a hangover too!)

Vitamin A & E

These vitamins are important for maintaining the immune system. They protect healthy cells in your body. Vitamin A and E both help in preventing the ageing process and skin cancer. They are needed for skeletal cells and maintaining clear vision. Vegetable oil, seeds, and nuts should be consumed in order to absorb these vitamins.

Women have different health needs and their skin problems are greater than men. They need constant care to avoid poor health and bad skin. The above-mentioned vitamins not only enable you to stay healthy, but they also help you to maintain young, glowing skin at the same time. In order to achieve better health results, you ladies should also observe an active physical lifestyle along with the food and supplements.