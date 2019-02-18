4 Unconventional tips for Couples

It takes will and effort to maintain a relationship. If you want your marriage to be strong, loving, and meaningful, you will have to contribute to it actively. If for some reason you are facing some issues in your relationship, and want to work it out, we are giving you four unconventional tips that will help to do so!

1. Play Games

There are three components of romantic love, intimacy, passion, and commitment. Intimacy means you share inner emotions, fun, and fear. Most people confuse intimacy with sex or emotional meltdowns. Yes, you can intimate during these times, but most daily activities also inspire intimacy, like playing games together

If you aren’t much of an outdoor fan, then you can try video games. They won’t need special weather conditions as outdoor games do. These games also allow you to communicate and work together. You could watch videos or even exercise. These are the daily bonding activities that lay the foundation of a strong intimate relationship, which will carry you through your whole life.

2. TV and Bedroom

The never-ending debate of whether Having a TV in the Bedroom is good or not continues. For years, marriage experts have voted against having a TV in your bedroom. Most couples use it as a distraction from connectivity, or if they want to avoid intimacy. This can thwart your relationship.

On the contrary, this depends on the couple itself. If a couple has date nights by watching movies together, this could help improve things. You need to consider how TV affects you. Does it distract from or help the two of you come closer?

You need to do everything in your power to promote intimacy. This might even include resetting the bedroom. Yes, you can add some furniture or get a mattress if it helps. Just make sure you refer to the ideal bed size for couples.

3. Vacation Together

The demands of work and financial stress can take a toll on your relationship. This is why most couples don’t take vacations together. This kills their chance to rekindle their passion, and develop the other component of love, commitment.

Therefore, you must emphasize on taking vacations together. Just a weekend getaway is fine. It can help you break the routine and make things exciting.

4. Share a Hobby

Just because you didn’t have a common hobby before tying the knot, it doesn’t mean it’s too late to start. You can always take up a new hobby to share. It will help you explore something new together. You have to make your new interest a priority by scheduling time for it daily. As you discover new layers within the hobby, you will learn more about your significant other, and hopefully, both of you come close together.