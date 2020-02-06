4 Tips for Women Going Through Stressful Hair Loss

Every woman has a special place in her heart for her hair. Whether you dream of having long, flowing and thick hair to flaunt in social gatherings or if you long for the perfect pixie cut – hair is our crowning glory. But many women suffer from hair loss, but thankfully, these days there are many ways that you can fix that problem.

Determine the type of hair loss

There are many types of hair loss with different causes associated. Causes can include stress or depression, it can be related to a medical condition or just simply genetic. The hair loss can appear in different ways, with hair thinning, hair falling out and in some cases partial baldness which occurs in some places of the scalp, mostly in the mid, and occasionally there can be full hair loss.

Knowing what type of hair loss you’re suffering will mean you can treat it.

Get help ASAP!

Your first port of call should be to consult a specialist immediately. Don’t put it off – this will likely make you more stressed out which won’t help matters. Doing remedies at home may help to make your hair healthier again but you should only try techniques that are tested and have proven results. Your doctor can help by advising you on the best treatment, and/or prescribing you with medications and supplements. Medications can help balance hormones for the healthy growth of hair and supplements will ensure the correct level of vitamins and minerals.

Ways to instantly get full hair

When you are going through hair loss there are ways of making a temporary change, especially if it’s for a special occasion. You can go with wigs that can be glued on your scalp or put up extensions to make your hair feel fuller. There are also 360 lace frontals which are solutions that stay intact and cover the entire edge of your scalp – they’re easy to put on and they don’t need glue, which is great.

There are also more permanent options available including permanent transplant, but make sure you do your homework and find a reliable place.

Reduce stress; correct diet

Stress is one of the most common reasons for hair loss in women. Learning to de-stress will do your entire body wonders, it will help mood and give you a brighter feeling day to day. But in terms of hair loss, it’s critical if this is the cause that you figure out the best way for you to get rid of it. You can achieve this by learning to meditate, or by taking yoga classes, or even just taking quiet times for yourself where you can relax and not fret. It takes time to learn this, so go easy on yourself.

Second to stress is a bad diet – if you’re the type of person that relies on heavily processed foods, you need to look at how this is damaging your health, and it can certainly be damaging to your hair too. You can take supplement if you need to start off in the right directly, but for a long term solution it’s best that you change your diet and adopt a healthy lifestyle.