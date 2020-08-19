3 reasons why you should use CBD based beauty and hair products

3 reasons why you should CBD-Based Beauty and Hair Products

CBD (cannabidiol) oil is becoming an increasingly well-known supplement. Most people who have heard of it will know that it has many useful properties to assist with various health issues. It’s even used in tasty CBD dog treats and supplements to reduce anxiety, pain, and nausea in your pet.

What’s not so widely known, however, is how useful CBD can be as an ingredient in hair, skincare, and beauty products. Part of the problem is that this supplement still suffers from some negative association with marijuana, since it is extracted from hemp and marijuana plants. However, CBD does not contain any psychoactive chemicals (like THC) that make you feel high.

As a result of this negative stigma, many people are missing out on great new products made with CBD that will help make your hair and skin look better than ever.

#1) It’s a Great Anti-Inflammatory

One of the biggest adversaries of clear skin is inflammation. It is a very common trigger for an acne breakout, and many acne or general skincare products will include ingredients that help reduce inflammation.

There is evidence from early research that CBD can help treat acne, though it’s not definitive about whether it can help all cases of acne, likely because there are other potential causes such as diet and hormones. If you want to try a new way of getting rid of acne, look for acne creams or products that have CBD listed as an ingredient. You may be pleasantly surprised by the results.

#2) It Has LOADS of Antioxidants

Another type of skincare product that is starting to use CBD is anti-aging or anti-wrinkle creams. This is because the antioxidants found in them are one of the main ways to improve the health and glow that many women hope to maintain forever.

Thankfully, CBD is loaded with antioxidants. In fact, the combination of these antioxidants with its anti-inflammatory properties makes CBD an effective ingredient for anti-aging routines. It’s worth noting that CBD is not the only ingredient that contains antioxidants, so while it isn’t strictly necessary, it may be something you want to try out to see if it works better for you than your usual product.

#3) It is a Great Source of Fatty Proteins

Another type of ingredient that is very common in both skin and hair products are Omega proteins. These proteins act as building blocks to help stimulate the growth of new hair and skin cells.

It just so happens that CBD contains tons of fatty acids, such as Omega-3, Omega-6, and Omega-9. When you use CBD hair products, it helps stimulate the growth of new, healthy, and strong hair. It also seals off the cuticle and moisture within the hair so it looks luscious and stays strong.

As continued research into CBD reveals the potential benefits it has within the beauty and wellness industry, we will see new products developed to maximize its capabilities. But for hair and skincare, CBD is already being rolled out in more products to make use of its strong anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and fatty protein properties.