​​​​​​​Avoca delivers delightful surprise to welcome passengers home this Christmas.

This festive season, Avoca was delighted to have partnered with Dublin Airport and United Airlines to bring a little magic and joy to passengers coming home and to those visiting Ireland for the first time.

On Friday, 10th December at 7am, a team of Avoca staff warmly welcomed United Airlines flight UA23 from New York home to Ireland and captured a series of heart felt and special moments as people were reunited with loved ones.

After a long period of missed precious moments with family and friends abroad, Avoca surprised passengers with their much-loved festive mince pies as they disembarked their flight and gifted each person a bespoke gift from their Mill in Co. Wicklow. Even Santa Claus himself was there to welcome the home-comers, filling the airport terminal with festive cheer and well-wishes.

Maoliosa Connell, Director of Marketing, Creative and Buying at Avoca, says: “It was incredibly heart-warming for us to be present in those moments and witness just how important it is to everyone to celebrate being able to spend time together this Christmas. Since the pandemic, we have seen so many people abroad send hampers home to loved ones in Ireland to provide comfort during difficult times, so it is our pleasure to have this opportunity to give back and welcome those home just in time for Christmas. A huge thank you to Dublin Airport and United Airlines for working with us to bring this special activation to life.”

Avoca is here to spread a little magic this festive period, and to celebrate the joy of coming home for Christmas.